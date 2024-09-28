Say what you like about the Australian Labor Party but it produces some of the toughest men in Australian politics.

Take Foreign Minister Penny Wong for example. One minute she’s ruthlessly opposing same-sex marriage, the next she’s accompanying a woman down the aisle, raising two kids and telling the UN General Assembly that what the Middle East really needs right now is another macho theocracy in which gays are handcuffed and hurled off tall buildings.

Hypocrisy like that takes balls of steel, which you just know Wong is packing, metaphorically speaking, merely by the laser stare with which she meets her adversaries, which is like a Lebanese crime boss rolling down the window of his dark-tinted Porsche Cayenne at a cop who’s clocked him doing 65 in a 60 zone. If she didn’t rock such a manly crew cut, Wong would make Medusa look like Elle Macpherson having a bad hair day.

Katy Gallagher and Tania Plibersek are almost as intimidating, though in their portfolios - Finance and Environment - they are rarely required to resort to anything more catty than bared teeth and fingernails.

If there’s an exception to the test of toughness through which the Labor machine processes its alumni, it is Anthony Albanese, who has the demeanour of a henpecked husband, which would be true if his first wife hadn’t walked out on him. Whether his recently betrothed has followed her is difficult to know.

Albo instinctively backs the blokes in his party - he supported Kevin Rudd in both his leadership challenges with that upstart sheila Julia Gillard - and only gives women portfolios because he knows to keep his enemies close.

Even then, they expose his comparative weaknesses.

Wong and Plibersek jet from one international conference to another soaking up the adulation from globalists and wagging their fingers at recalcitrants while Albo has to spend billions on friendly neighbours just to get someone in a traditional costume to pose next to him for a selfie.

The decline of traditional masculinity in politics is becoming conspicuous. There used to be an abundance of rumours about power-mad politicians who harassed and often had their way with secretaries, hotel maids and prostitutes. The media ignored these rumours not out of respect for the politicians but for their readers, who in those days consumed their news either from a newspaper over breakfast or the 6pm bulletin while eating dinner. Mental images of politicians on the job are not conducive to digestion, shall we say.

How novel would it be now to read a report of a politician struggling to keep the vows of a conventional marriage. Instead, we’ve got a Prime Minister with a lisp who marches in the Mardi Gras.

For the past year, cartoonist Johannes Leak has been depicting Albo in his Y-fronts in an implicit allusion to the emperor’s new clothes. The Y-fronts are so comically empty that it’s only a matter of time before Leak replaces them with a pair of frilly knickers.

It could be worse, though. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been caught with his pants not so much down as tailored and gift-wrapped with a giant pink bow. He has had to admit accepting more than $60,000 worth of clothes from Lord Waheed Alli, who is both Labor and gay. Starmer also carelessly recorded a video from Alli’s $40 million penthouse during Covid telling all the little people to stay home lest they spread the virus.

It’s only fair to speculate what else Starmer and Alli are not telling us. Not that there’s anything wrong with whatever they’ve been doing, of course.

But it would be refreshing just for a change to have some politicians who exuded a bit of old-style male charisma.

It wasn’t long ago, during the premiership of Joh Bjelke-Petersen, that the appellation “Queensland cop” had so much intimidating baggage that it could send a shiver down the spine of even a law-abiding denizen on the other side of the continent in Western Australia.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton - tall, bald and emotionless - certainly looks like he could have extracted a confession from a reluctant suspect back in his day on the force, but after 23 years of politics whatever instincts he once had have been reduced to caution and circumspection.

The lethargic speed with which he responded to the government’s tyrannical attack on free speech last week - an attack that we have known about since last year - makes his opposition to it barely believable.

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto has made his attitude to free speech clear. When Moira Deeming, a member of his parliamentary team, attended a rally that was also (unbeknown to her) attended by a comical gang of black-clad Nazis, he reprimanded her, and eventually had her sacked from the parliamentary team. She is now suing him for defamation.

Pesutto is more concerned about a strong, conservative woman than he is about the destruction of Victoria by the current Labor government.

The weakness of our conservative leaders could not be happening at a worse time.

Wong and her ilk are tough, but not in a way that should frighten anyone with a sperm count above room temperature, which sadly counts out a lot of blokes these days.

But the real power brokers of the left - the puppet masters behind the globalist banks, fund mangers, think tanks, arms dealers, pharmaceutical companies, media platforms and so on - are not, how to put this delicately, mincing their words or intentions.

They remain in the shadows, but you know them by their deeds, which are destroying western civilisation.

Now, more than ever, we need tough blokes to lead the conservative cause.