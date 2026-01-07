Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rupert Degas's avatar
Rupert Degas
41m

Great post Fred. I think the issue we have in Australia, and also in the UK and elsewhere, is the incorrect and often overused word 'race' when referring to 'culture'. We actually do need to have a Culturally Homogenous Australia Policy - that would be incredible for social cohesion. I just hope the 'racists' and the 'white supremacists' remain the tiny minority. But with cultural Marxists like Albo, Starmer, Khan, Mamdani etc, many people will be radicalised to the far-right - which is exactly what the aforementioned want!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Fred Pawle and others
Deb's avatar
Deb
18m

Excellent read Fred. Firstly, I would suggest that all the people complaining how racist we are return to their country of origin, then they might have an idea of how lucky they were to have been here. Secondly, I would bring back some form of the White Australia Policy, be like Poland and Hungary ! Yes, I’ll be called racist for these comments, I’m beyond caring about labels anymore, it’s time to protect what little culture WE have left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fred Pawle
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture