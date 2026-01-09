Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

Dianne Bentley
That is screamingly funny or perhaps schreamingly funny! I love it

Lapun Ozymandias
Quoting the wailing Albo from Fred’s article:

“…that scheming number-cruncher Chalmers”.

Yes indeed - if the ABC has now given Albo an unfavourable interview, then it can only mean one thing - namely that they too have received the memo from the boys in Sussex Street that Albo is soon to ride off into the sunset. Of course, he will be generously rewarded – maybe even a prestige ambassadorship – say to the Democratic Republic of Upper Revolta. Albo should start to prepare himself now to be elevated to the Pantheon of Labor gods so that he too can take his place alongside Gough, Hawkie, the guy with the French Empire clocks, and all the other Tory fighters.

All this explains Chalmers sudden appearance on TV last night, bouncing around with a fistful of our dollars on a mission to save the flood-bound north Queenslanders from climate change.

