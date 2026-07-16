Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
2d

It has always been inevitable that ALP would spring the trap on the superannuation cash cow. Now the long arc of prosperity is being extinguished by welfare left, the decision to slaughter the cow was just a matter of timing. Don't expect the Liberal Party civil war to have an outbreak of peace to save your either.

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
2d

This man needs to be jailed for crimes against the country and treason

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