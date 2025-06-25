Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
1d

Well said.

It's not just Wagon Wheels but Tim Tams too!

And what happened to the Milky Bar Kid?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fred Pawle
Geoff Rankin's avatar
Geoff Rankin
1dEdited

You are right on the money, Fred Paul!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture