Fred Pawle

Elizabeth Hart
Mar 31

Thanks Fred for this summary.

It is MIND-BOGGLING!!!!

This all happened in our supposed 'free country'.

The treachery is off the scale...and it is across the board - the politicians, the police, the medical/scientific establishment, the legal system, the mainstream media...even the churches!

We were betrayed by them all.

For some detail on the matter, particularly in regard to the vaccine mandates, please see my detailed paper: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination, June 2024: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/misfeasance-in-public-office-the-destruction-of-voluntary-informed-consent-for-vaccination.pdf

Ferris
Apr 1

The Covid period was an insult to all diggers who put their lives on the line so we could live as a free and peaceful nation. We cowered in obedience to the medical and political tyrants.

True Blue, is it me and you

Is it Mum and Dad, is it a cockatoo

Is it standin' by your mate when he's in a fight

Or just Vegemi-ite

True Blue, I'm a-asking you

