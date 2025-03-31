The Covid narrative is unravelling faster than a student protester’s kaffiyeh at the first sight of immigration officers on an American university campus.

And just as those foreigners on student visas have suddenly remembered that they moved to the United States not to chant genocidal slogans but to study, so too have the Australian politicians who fanatically backed the Covid narrative pivoted to other, shall we say, more core responsibilities.

The irony is exquisite. Both sides of Australian politics spent unprecedented amounts of money on stay-at-home welfare and other economy-destroying policies during Covid, which are the primary cause of the“cost of living crisis” Australians are now facing.

And both sides are now promising to solve this crisis while furiously avoiding admitting that they caused it in the first place. Almost every politician of the current generation, regardless of party, wilfully contributed to the Covid catastrophe, which is why we are unlikely to see a proper investigation into it in our lifetime, even as the public increasingly looks back on 2020-21 and wonders what the hell it was all about.

But there is one domain in which tangible results for the victims, if not against the perpetrators, are being achieved: the courts.

In February last year, the Queensland Supreme Court ruled that the vaccine mandates breached the Human Rights Act, and as a result hundreds of former police officers are now pursuing compensation.

In January last year the South Australian Employment Tribunal found an employer responsible for injuries caused by the vaccine it coerced an employee to take.

In May 2023 a Victorian man received $2.2 million in compensation for vaccine injuries, which will hopefully become a yardstick for similar cases.

And two weeks ago the Victorian Court of Appeal refused the Health Department’s application to keep secret the advice upon which the state was locked down in 2020-21. The flimsiness of that advice will make interesting reading when it is finally handed over.

The most recent win in court involves Steve Forkin, of Coffs Harbour, who was roughed up and arrested by the cops on the sort of non-existent evidence that only East German Stasi police and people hallucinating on acid could see.

Steve’s case became a cause célèbre – at least in the fringe media, where the narrative was not the government-approved one – in 2023, when it was heard in a Magistrate’s Court and the bodycam footage of the arrest could, despite the best efforts of the police, finally be shown in public.

Avi Yemini of Rebel Media covered it with his usual restrained indignation.

I spoke to Steve on the weekend, and he recalled how the confrontation began.

Actually, Steve is being a tad modest. During this first encounter that day he boldly told the cops they were pawns in a game not unlike the early days of Nazi Germany. And he should know about that – his mother’s German-Jewish family all went to the death camps.

Twenty minutes later, on his way back from his walk, he saw the cops harassing another woman, who was carrying an aluminium coffee cup. When the cops knocked the lid off the cup, Steve stepped in and tried to give it back to her.

That was when the cops jumped him, cuffed him and locked him in a cell for almost five hours. The charges were “hindering police” and “attending an illegal gathering”, despite Steve being by himself.

Four years and several more Magistrates Court appearances later, the case finally made it to the District Court last week, at which point the judge took minutes to conclude what even a passer-by on the day could easily have thought. This is how Steve recalls it:

The trumped-up arrest was reminiscent of the experiences his mother and grandmother, who was beaten to death by Nazis, endured in Germany during World War II. Steve moved to Australia thinking that such tyranny could never take hold here, but is now not so sure.

For now, our courts and the independent media are the only bulwarks against this type of psychosis recurring. We already know which side the police, politicians and mainstream media will take.