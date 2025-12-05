If it’s any consolation to Jodie Haydon, who was filmed trudging towards her honeymoon with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week looking like an ISIS bride on her way to Syria, now she knows how the rest of us feel.

The Prime Minister’s marriage is a perfect metaphor for his relationship with the country. It’s just rudimentary enough to appear normal, but all the other signs suggest that a disastrous ending should not, heaven forbid, be ruled out.

Albo is petulant when asked awkward questions, lies whenever the truth is inconvenient, is emotionally immature and dances like a girl to Taylor Swift. None of the above make him prime husband material, but even less prime ministerial.

At least for Haydon if the marriage ends she will wind up with the beachside mansion and a share of his massive pension. All we get after he leaves the Lodge is a nation flooded with unassimilated immigrants and an intermittent energy system that only generates enough electricity to amplify the Islamic call to prayer six times a day.

Every married couple knows the dangers of leaving things unsaid. Leave the lid off the toothpaste one day and you will be rebuked with a barely audible “tsk”. Do it for a month, and normal pleasantries will become mysteriously cold. Do it for a year, and she or he will be consulting a lawyer about which assets can be secured in the forthcoming divorce and uploading 10-year-old photos to a new profile on a dating site.

Smart couples know not to allow small things like that to fester, and it’s here that Haydon should exercise particular vigilance. Albo absolutely hates criticism, let alone open debate. If his attitude to intimate relationships is anything like his attitude towards us, Haydon will need to submit whatever complaints she has about his personal habits on an official form and keep her criticisms to clearly defined topics.

In four days, Australians will wake up to Albo’s version of free and robust speech: anybody can participate in public debate on certain social media sites but will need to provide a digital ID first. And once they are in, there are many topics that can get them in deep trouble, like saying men can’t be women or certain groups of immigrants have no ability, let alone intention, of assimilating into a civilised Western democracy, which is a net loss for those who love the country the way it is.

It’s not only us who self-censor ourselves from these debates. Albo does too. Every day — no, every hour — fresh evidence emerges that multiculturalism is an absolute catastrophe. Even sanguine people are now suspecting this global policy, which we never asked for, was designed all along to replace us in our our own countries and destroy the rich civilised heritage we were lucky to inherit.

Australia hasn’t yet experienced rape gangs to the same extent as Britain, welfare fraud like in Minnesota or Islamic colonialism like in Christian Nigeria. A smart husband and prime minister makes it subtly known to his other half or constituents that their good fortune is the result of his dutiful diligence, and lets it be known that he will do everything to ensure that the luck will last forever.

But not Albo. He conspicuously avoids reminding us that Australia remains relatively — and I use relatively lightly — unscathed from the scourges destroying Western Civilisation everywhere else. Instead, he is quietly making it easier for the rape gangs, fraudsters and Islamic colonials to flourish here too.

His Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, whose primary role is to keep Australians safe on home soil, was exposed by Sharri Markson on Sky News this week negotiating for the return of terrorists’ wives to Australia, and asking staff to make sure people like you and I don’t know about it. If that’s not treason then having a one-night stand with a bloke isn’t cheating on your wife.

Speaking of estrangement, Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy, published last month, questions whether it’s worth it for the US to remain allied with Europe because of its economic decline and “prospect of civilisational erasure”. Under present trends, the report says, Europe “will be unrecognisable in 20 years”.

Australia faces the same frightening prospect. But our irreversible decline has so far avoided the scrutiny of the Trump administration because, unlike Europe, we have an abundance of the rare earths that Trump needs in order to catch up with China in the production of high-tech consumer and military equipment.

Albo’s beloved new censorship laws may be the uncapped tube of toothpaste that finally brings a critical element to Trump’s gaze across the Pacific. In September, Albo’s Communications Minister, Anika Wells, spent $100,000 on a trip to Trump’s home town, New York, to spruik the new laws that will censor free speech on social media and make it difficult for large American social media companies to operate here.

“The trip was incredibly important,” Wells told journalists when the cost of the trip was exposed. “It fuelled a global momentum in the lead-up to the under-16s social media ban.”

She and Albo think that contributing to the destruction of Western Civilisation is a good thing. You and I know it’s not.

Under Albanese’s government, domestic violence and the new crime of “coercive control” have been declared a “national crisis”.

It sure is, Albo. It sure is.

