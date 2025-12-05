Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
1d

It would appear that Albo and his band of merry men and women are on a crusade to see how far down the path towards Marxism, Sharia law, and annihilation of all traces of Western Civilisation they can go before the masses notice, let alone give a damn.

It would seem the answer is "a very long way".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
1d

Excellent, Fred. I can only say Albo is vile and he is bent on destroying this country, but he will reap whatn he sows

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture