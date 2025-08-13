Anthony Albanese doesn’t give the impression he’s a man in a hurry. The elongated diphthongs and mid-sentence pauses that punctuate his painfully slow sentences, his slouched posture and droopy expression all suggest he is a man with a relaxed, even measured, demeanour.

This might be deliberate. Certainly his ever-increasing welfare-dependent slothful voter base would be reassured that he has more in common with them than he does with energetic entrepreneurs or the quick-witted Paul Keating and Gough Whitlam types who have traditionally risen to high political office.

But don’t be fooled. Behind the scenes, Albanese is implementing an agenda at a speed that would make his supporters dizzy. He needs to do this to stay one step ahead of everyone else, by whom I mean the diminishing hordes of hard-working patriotic Australians who would oppose his agenda if they could keep up with it.

Take “Palestine” for example. We were still trying to process the disturbing sight of the Sydney Harbour Bridge being overrun by Islamists denouncing Christianity and waving the flag of a nation we didn’t know existed when a mere week later — whooshka! — Albanese declared that, as far as he was concerned, it did.

It all happened so fast that even close observers might not have noticed that it represented a seismic shift in Australian foreign policy and, by extension, culture. We now officially support an Islamic “nation” that only two years ago committed one of the most barbaric terrorist attacks in all of human history, the sort of thing that Australians until now instinctively and bravely fought against. That same “nation” is still holding hostages captured during that attack. It teaches its children to murder people in Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, our traditional ally in the region. And our support of this “nation” has been decided without consultation with our staunchest ally, the United States, which opposes it.

Even more alarming, this “nation” practices the quaint custom of imprisoning, torturing and even executing gay men. Whether Palestinians will extend this custom to straight blokes who dance like teenage girls at a Taylor Swift concert or openly gay women is something Albanese and his Foreign Minister Penny Wong will likely leave for others to confirm.

Posting emphatically critical comments like this in Australia is about to become almost as dangerous as mincing home at dawn from the Forbidden Oasis night club in Gaza. We are four months out from the introduction of the most comprehensive, despotic censorship laws in our history, and we are being told nothing about what to expect.

The only mention of it from the corridors of power has been from the eKaren herself, Julie Inman Grant, who boasted on the ABC that from November she will be able to personally fine tech companies up to $49.5 million for not complying, and complaining that her staff of 250 people might not be enough to keep the fines rolling in.

People like you and I suspect that the new laws requiring us to provide digital ID for the privilege of using social media will instead be weaponised to identify and punish critics of the government. That the current regime is doing nothing to assuage these concerns suggests we are correct.

Albanese is shrewdly calculating that by the time most of us get around to realising this, however, it will be too late because traditional Australians, the ones who appreciate the freedom some of their predecessors died defending, will be a minority anyway.

Just last night he posted a video of himself saying “welcome home” to a community hall full of new immigrants, most of them from the subcontinent. It was his way of saying Australian culture is redundant, and they can make of this country whatever they want. (Only last week his government relaxed the English test for some new arrivals.) He was also saying to anybody watching the video who preferred Australia before it became an airport for the Third World that they don’t matter any more.

As Jordan Knight’s persistently viral “dancing beans” video on X says, 30 per cent of Australians were born overseas, a new migrant arrives every 54 seconds, 845,000 Indians now live here, and Hinduism and Islam are our fastest growing religions. How many of these people give a toss about your freedom of speech, or even your solemn minute of silence on Anzac Day?

As if all that’s not enough, Albanese is now working on a signature policy that will cement his legacy as the mastermind behind the final destruction of Australian culture once and for all, and this week he threw a lazy $10.4 million of your money towards making it happen.

The policy is a “universal childcare system”, which he has commissioned the working mothers at global consultancy firm Deloitte to design and deliver before the next election.

Again, the pace of this is deliberately bamboozling. Wasn’t it just a few weeks ago that we were reading about the widespread incidence of sexual assaults on children in childcare centres? Reasonable people were probably quietly expecting Albanese to announce a thorough crackdown on the industry and an investigation into how this happened and why. Instead, he’s making the industry a central part of his legacy.

The reason is clear once you look into what happens inside these centres when the staff aren’t buggering children in their cots. It’s all laid out in Belonging, Being and Becoming, the “learning framework” that the government devised in 2022.

Childcare centres now indoctrinate kids with the kind of white colonial guilt, gender and sexual fluidity and climate catastrophism that until recently was confined to universities. Now it starts before the kids have even been toilet trained.

This is the industry that Albanese thinks should raise every Australian child because their stupid parents can’t be relied upon to mould the next generation into cogs for the globalised society he and his collaborators are working towards.

Albanese has evolved since his young days as a fiery young communist determined to “fight Tories”. He’s still the self-appointed messiah he imagined he was during his Marxist days. He’s just become more pragmatic about it since Bill Gates and various other supranational evangelists disabused him of his youthful naivety.

Rather than unite the workers of the world, he is instead merging Australia holus-bolus into a soulless, bland, culturally devoid global technocracy run by unelected bureaucrats from the World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organisation and European Commission.

Exactly why he is doing this is a mystery that to normal people is impossible to explain.

Dear reader, if you enjoyed this amusing commentary, please consider becoming a Paid Subscriber so I can continue to ridicule our midwit overlords and defend our awesome culture and civilisation from the barbarians in our midst.

You can find out more about me here.