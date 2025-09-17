Recently I was fined $800 for slowly riding my motorcycle on a Sydney road between a row of cars parked on the inside lane and another row of cars idling in traffic on the outside. The only risk associated with this manoeuvre was to me and any car door that might be opened in front of me, which is why I, like most riders, only ever do it at walking pace and check each parked car for people inside before passing. I’ve done this thousands of times without incident.

When a pissant cop sanctimoniously pulled me over for a lecture and a fine a few moments later, I asked him if I’d done anything wrong. He couldn’t say I did, but it was illegal, and that’s all that mattered. His tone suggested that the brutal sum of the fine would serve as a harsh reminder of my subordinate relationship with the authoritarian state he humbly represented.

This experience would not have caused me to feel quite so much rage if my relationship with the state was the same as everyone else’s. But it’s not. Being a white, employed and relatively law-abiding taxpayer makes me enemy number one while less desirable characters are handed Get Out of Jail Free cards like spiked drinks at a P Diddy party.

Call me a bigot, but the gang of thugs who chanted “Gas the Jews” in the presence of bored-looking cops on the forecourt of the Opera House on 8 October 2023, and the thousands who have taken over the Sydney CBD every Sunday since then to wave a foreign flag and loudly proclaim their desire to kill all the Jews in Israel, in my opinion, deserve a far harsher penalty than the $800 I got for a harmless traffic manoeuvre, not only because they are causing the sort of inconvenience to others that I would never dare impose, but that they are mostly ungrateful unassimilated recent migrants whose primary concern has less to do with Gaza than with their cultural colonisation of Australia and destruction of Western Civilisation wherever they find it.

The only rational solution to that, if you ask me, is a one-way ticket to whichever of the world’s many non-Western shitholes takes their fancy. But instead they get the red carpet from cops whose complicity, by clearing the streets for their pantomime protests, is hastening Australia’s descent into a dysfunctional, bankrupt post-cultural dystopia.

Here’s another anecdote. Last night I returned to Sydney Airport from a week overseas and had to join a queue of hundreds of people to get out of the ugly baggage collection hall because not enough Customs officers were on hand to process the simultaneous arrival of two large passenger planes.

The symbolism was blinding. Never mind the federal government flooding the country with unskilled immigrants before we have enough real estate to house them, we don’t even have enough Customs officers to get them out of the airport efficiently when they arrive. My wife asked one of the officers on hand why the chaos, and was told that the queues were normally worse.

At least half of the people in the queues were Indian or subcontinental, most of them, I assume, arriving on one-way tickets with the sole ambition of disappearing into some depressing ethnic ghetto that by their standards is paradise and living off Australian taxpayers for the foreseeable.

If that sounds racist, don’t blame me, blame Jayant Bhandari, an international investment consultant whose increasingly popular side hustle is warning the world about the utter incompetence, moral vacuity and parasitic intentions of the conspicuously burgeoning Indian diaspora.

Until recently, if an Australian wanted to experience the cultural vibrancy of creepy men selling unhygienic street food and staring blankly at attempts at civil communication, they had to fly all the way to Mumbai. Now, they can experience it in the convenience of their own cities, albeit against the incongruous backdrop of Australian quarter-acre blocks. And anybody who complains about this will be branded racist not only by Indian immigrants themselves but by their own traitorous politicians and cringeworthy media.

An over-authoritarian state and simultaneous government-sponsored invasions by people determined to destroy our culture are just two of the fronts on which long-suffering Australians are being forced to accept a new reality. The others include teachers telling children they’re not gay or transgender enough and Climate Guru Chris Bowen telling everyone that nature will wreak vengeance on us if we don’t pay extortionate amounts for the electricity generated by his pagan producers.

All these forms of insanity have one fundamental thing in common: they are secular ideas unmoored from any overarching moral framework. The further we drift from our Christian roots, the more unhinged our ideas become, to the point where we now have governments actively facilitating the destruction of our culture and schoolteachers brainwashing kids about their sexuality instead of teaching them to read and write.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is now evolving into one of the defining moments of our time, for several reasons. Perhaps the most important lesson from his life and times, however, is that he showed how essential God is in order to fight back against the insanity all around us. Secularism got us into this mess, but secularism is incapable of getting us out of it. At least that’s what we were warned 2000 years ago in the Book of Revelations. Kirk’s indomitability in debate would simply not have been possible without his rational, rock-solid faith.

As a recovering atheist, I see this as a useful framework from which to reach tangibly moral conclusions, many of them logically pre-packaged by the likes of Augustine, Aquinus and others. More devout people than me see it in a broader context, as having a ubiquitous force for good onside. Either way, it enables one, like Kirk, to brush off the unprecedented, diabolical madness of our times. To do so otherwise, I now realise, is impossible.

