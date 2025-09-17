Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dan's avatar
dan
16h

An honorable mention to the guy that rode his horse on Bondi beach flying the Palestinian flag and only got a 'move on' from the cops whilst an elderly couple walking their 10 year old dog got a $330 fine for the dog being off-lead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DJH's avatar
DJH
15h

Outstanding Fred.

And well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture