Australia made a small but significant contribution to the toppling of the tyrannical socialist regime in Venezuela yesterday.

To advertise the mission’s success, Trump’s social-media team put together, in advance, a short video of fascist dictator Nicolas Maduro daring Trump to come and get him. This was followed by US ballistics raining down on Maduro’s strongholds in Caracas over which an American voice says, “God bless our troops, God bless America, and gentlemen. Start. Your. ENGINES,” accompanied by, most importantly, the adrenalin-pumping opening bars of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck.

Trump’s mastery of mass media makes Goebbels look like the editor of a church newsletter. He knows that whenever your objective (in this case to bring peace, prosperity and stability back to the region) requires operating outside the rules, then you must also gain the people’s support and respect.

Whatever whining sounds the elites in the media, judiciary, politics and academia were able to make as Maduro and his wife were being illegally whisked onto a US Navy vessel and flown to a courthouse in New York (past the State of Liberty, just for the lols) to face charges of drug trafficking were drowned out as ordinary punters punched the air and cranked up the riff from Angus Young’s guitar while the chant of “Thunder!” started peeling paint off the walls.

It wasn’t the only contribution rock tunes made to the cause of freedom this weekend. An impromptu street gig of a rock band playing a decent rendition of the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army on the streets of Tehran also emerged, flipping a rocking bird to the mullahs whose enforcement of Islamic scripture included, for the past 56 years, the banning of music and displays of female hair.

Trump and his Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had been planning the hit on Maduro for more than six months, planting agents in Caracas to record Maduro’s regular movements, so they knew exactly where to go once the boots hit the ground.

This means that Trump was well aware of the mission when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited in October. Australia is America’s closest ally, but the chances of Trump inviting Albanese’s troops to contribute to this noble mission to restore freedom to Venezuela were about as low as the Ayatollah singing for Iran in the Eurovision Song Contest. Trump knows a socialist sympathiser when he sees one.

As the selection of an Australian rock classic to accompany the demise of a dictatorial douche-bag aligns Trump with ordinary Australians, so too does Albanese’s personal taste in pop music reveal his contrary tendencies, which, funnily enough, were on prominent display when he returned from the US trip in October.

This is where things get a little dark, and the future for Australia starts to look more like Venezuela’s and Iran’s recent past.

Leftist hack Troy Bramston revealed in The Australian this week that one of the few books Albanese read this year was Unknown Pleasures (2020), by Peter Hook, the biography of the post-punk, pre-emo band of depressive poseurs, Joy Division.

As you may recall, Albanese was wearing a Joy Division T-shirt when he disembarked from the plane on his return to Sydney. Controversy ensued because Joy Division was named after the term Nazis used for Jewish female sex slaves in concentration camps. This was understandably considered by some people an insensitive choice given that many of Albanese’s Muslim constituents were at the time, and still are, making life hell for his Jewish ones.

Albanese brushed off the criticism by framing it as a comment on his casual style. “We [Australians] are less formal than some cultures,” he said. “That’s the truth. Some of us even wear T-shirts when we get off planes.”

The media mostly gave him the benefit of the doubt, that he didn’t know what “joy division” originally meant. Bramston’s story on Monday, that the PM had just finished reading a book in which the genesis of “joy division” is discussed at length, revealed he did.

The implications of this are beyond disturbing, and reveal Albanese’s sinister intentions.

It warrants rephrasing: The Prime Minister of Australia emerged smiling from a plane, where he would be widely photographed, wearing a T-shirt he knew had antisemitic overtones, to which he later pretended ignorance. The antisemitism of large cohorts of Muslims had been increasing steadily in Australia since Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023. In fact, the threat of a terrorist attack had been raised from “possible” to “probable” in August 2024. When that attack inevitably happened at Bondi Beach on 14 December, leading to the murder of 15 people and injuring 40 more, he resisted calls for a thorough investigation because such an investigation would reveal his complicity in the attack.

Albo is similarly compromised over Venezuela because his friends in the Chinese Communist Party have for decades been propping up the brutal dictatorships of Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez, and receiving much-needed oil in return.

His comment in response to the toppling of China’s agent in Caracas was hardly a ringing endorsement for a new era of freedom: “The Australian Government is monitoring developments in Venezuela. We urge all parties to support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation. Australia has long held concerns about the situation in Venezuela, including the need to respect democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms. We continue to support international law and a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.”

The will of the Venezuelan people is bleeding obvious, and it doesn’t concern “international law”. Trump knows what the people want, but Albanese has shown again that he is on the side of the tyrants.

As if that wasn’t enough, Albanese gave the Islamists in our midst another green light today. He posted a photo of himself with Usman Khawaja, who this weekend retired from playing Test cricket for Australia, congratulating him “for everything you’ve done for Australia on the field and everything you’ve meant to Australians off the field.”

Not all Australians feel as positive as Albanese does about Khawaja, whose gratitude to the country to which he migrated at age 5 has been to constantly whine about what a bunch of racist bastards we are, despite the fact that he supposedly represented the country and has been handsomely rewarded for doing so.

Meanwhile, more than 60 more patriotic and high-profile Australian sport stars have signed a letter asking Albanese to conduct a royal commission into the Muslim attack on Bondi Beach. Like all such requests, Albanese is ignoring it because he can’t afford to upset his Muslim base, even while Muslims in Iran are rising up against their theocratic overlords.

Albanese’s commitment to the growing jihadi vote in certain outer-suburban electorates may yet make Australia the next Iran-style Islamic republic. That’s if his sly loyalty to China doesn’t turn it into Venezuela first.

Dear reader, if you appreciate this piece, please share it as widely as possible, and consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to my Substack page. Your support enables me to produce more content in defence of what’s left of our awesome country and culture.

You can also Buy Me A Coffee here.

With summer here, you might like to inform yourself about the ridiculous protection of lethal sharks off our coast before you hit the beach. Watch my documentary, The Heart of Sharkness, here.

And you can learn more about me here.