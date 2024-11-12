Our accents notwithstanding, it used to be difficult to tell the difference between Australians and Americans. We watched the same TV shows, listened to the same music, and shared both a natural optimism about life and a scepticism of authority, especially authority of the aristocratic kind. But while we continue to enjoy the same entertainment, our other similarities are now radically and alarmingly diverging.

It started during Covid, when Australia quickly and voluntarily reverted back to its roots as a penal colony. Last week, America too reacquainted itself with its colonial roots. By comprehensively electing Republicans to the White House and Congress, Americans reasserted their adherence not to servitude but to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the God-given rights their founders fought for, and who believed should one day apply to all people everywhere.

It didn’t take long for Vice President-elect JD Vance to pick up this baton and run with it, putting other nations on notice that an alliance with the US was untenable without shared values.

“It’s insane that we would support a military alliance if that military alliance isn’t going to be pro-free speech,” he said. “American power comes with certain strings attached. One of those is respect for free speech.”

Vance was talking specifically about Europe, where the European Commission is threatening to arbitrarily muzzle Elon Musk’s X platform. But it would only take a quiet word in his ear for him to shake his head in despair and say that the relationship with Australia is on even thinner ice.

At the same time Vance was placing free speech at the centre of future US alliances, the Australian government was preparing to make some form of self-identification a compulsory condition of using social media in Australia. This is nominally to prevent kids under 16 from being exposed to social media’s harms, but in effect it also grants the government the power to determine who gets to engage in online debates.

Not coincidentally, the government has simultaneously already passed its Misinformation Bill, the most tyrannical legislation in our nation’s history, through the House of Representatives, and only needs to get it through the Senate, which is not renowned for its sophisticated appreciation of the centrality of free speech, to make it law. The government is hoping to do so before Christmas, so the legislation can be used to seriously restrict the topics that can be discussed during the forthcoming federal election.

It’s impossible to overstate how different this would make our two nations. Was the brief period when Australia and the United States seemed like cousins an historical anomaly?

I hit the streets yesterday to see if this difference was as stark as it seems. I asked these American tourists if they thought it was dangerous to allow the government to decide who can use social media and what they can say:

That version of democracy is a tad different to the one held by our Minister for Communications, whose very title alone should send a shiver down your spine.

Australians, whose history is devoid of a Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War or Civil War, are largely oblivious to the potential of politicians to be corrupted by power. A nation with such a peaceful past tends to trust its politicians more than most. This young bloke speaks for many:

Then again, this bloke enjoying the sunshine and a couple of cold ones on the Bondi promenade nailed the historical context without even realising it:

But while the government wants to criminalise free speech for you and I, it is politely declining to do anything about Kevin Rudd, the Ambassador to the United States, who, it has been revealed, has in the past called President-elect Donald Trump a “village idiot”, “incoherent” and a “traitor to the west”.

I’m no expert on international politics, so will refrain from casting judgment on what effect this will have on our relationship with the US. But Rudd’s obnoxious comments do reflect badly on the rest of us. For what it’s worth, I’d like any Americans reading this to know that not all Australians are pompous bloviators whose envy of genuinely charismatic leaders manifests in juvenile insults, and who is less likely to apologise for past indiscretions than a Japanese tourist at Pearl Harbour.

I hope I’m still allowed to say that.