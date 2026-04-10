Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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FFP's avatar
FFP
18h

Yes. Who wrote "I loathe a brain dead country, a land of dreaming nongs.."

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Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
18h

“Australia’s Death Spiral” is the appropriate description of what is now underway - with no salvation in sight. Where-o-where is that useless Liberal Opposition? The ramping up of the crucifixion of BRS - our Afghanistan VC winner - is a huge signifier of the collapse of Australia’s culture. None of this could be happening by accident. I suggest readers also have a look at today’s Substack article by Paul Collits – “The victim-blob justice ecosystem". It complements Fred’s analysis. Try this Link: https://paulcollits.substack.com/p/the-victim-blob-justice-ecosystem?r=4x8w8&utm_medium=ios

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