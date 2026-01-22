Australia's Most Sacred Site

Nobody knows exactly where Captain Arthur Phillip planted the Union Jack on 26 January 1788, claiming the continent for Great Britain and creating what would become Australia, one of the freest, happiest, most egalitarian countries in history.

But we do know it's somewhere near what is now Circular Quay, a bustling mix of tourist shops and commuter ferry terminals between the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But why is there almost nothing commemorating the place where this amazing country was founded?

I went down to Circular Quay on Australia Day 2025 to find out.

The response was both encouraging and depressing.