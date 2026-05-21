Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
2dEdited

Both Konstantin Kissin, a Russian born immigrant to the UK and Lex Friedman, a Ukraine born Russian immigrant to the USA have talked about the profound difference in cultural norms in Russia and the 'Enlightened West" Both have interviewed a significant number of intelligent and well informed people and they have expressed their concerns that imposing a communist agenda in the 'Enlightened West" is going to end very badly. I doubt Anthony Albanese or any significant Australian member of the Labor party ever spent time in Russia. A generation ago there may have been an excuse to be so ignorant of cultural differences but today they have no excuse.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Fred Pawle and others
Dean Morgan's avatar
Dean Morgan
2d

Brilliant Fred. Keep shining the light on these devious (maybe dumb) individuals

Reply
Share
3 replies by Fred Pawle and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture