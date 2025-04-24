Whoever delivers the key speech at the Anzac Day Dawn Service that will be attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tomorrow is probably by now under instructions to keep references to “the Empire” and “freedom” to a minimum.

Albo will struggle to look appropriately solemn while some retired colonel or chaplain drones on about our ties to the Mother Country being forged in battle, or, worse, lauding the thousands of men who marched overseas to defend the rights of others to enjoy freedom from tyranny.

Even a politician as practised at the art of photo-opportunity play-acting as Albo is will struggle not to roll his eyes or check his watch when hackneyed principles like the British Empire and abstract ideas about liberty complicate proceedings. After all, Anzac Day is mostly about playing two-up with your mates. Any nerd who wants a history lesson should stay home and read a book.

Albo is a politician of the 21st century, for God’s sake. What does he care about Rule Britannia or the pursuit of happiness? If his calculations are correct — and the polls are suggesting they are — people don’t care what country they are in as long as it has a Centrelink, a free Medicare clinic, free education from kindergarten onwards, subsidised university courses, and an NDIS system to rort in lieu of working an actual job.

But even Albo knows that people can’t survive on materialism alone. Like the ANZACs and subsequent generations of Diggers, they need something to believe in and fight for, and Albo’s has given it to them in the form of the war against the weather, a more existential threat than fascism or communism ever posed.

People show their communal spirit by installing subsidised solar panels made by Uighur slaves in China on their roof, paying way above the market rate for electric vehicles, and turning down their air conditioners in summer because the windmills aren’t spinning. If Anzac Day celebrates the privations endured during war, the war against the weather makes those privations a part of daily, patriotic life.

If Albo sheds a tear for the fallen at the Dawn Service (SportsBet is offering $1.20 that his eyes get misty, and $2.60 that an actual drop will run down his cheek) it will be because those who died didn’t live long enough to see Australia reach its full potential under his inspired, brave stewardship.

Imagine how proud Sir Edward Weary Dunlop would be to see his postwar legacy of building bridges with Asia in the spirit of forgiveness reach its natural conclusion with millions of Indians arriving as “students” and then flooding marginal Labor seats with their relatives. The “bridge” to Asia is now more like a one-way freeway from Mumbai to Melbourne, turning the latter into a cooler version of the former, albeit with a dirtier river.

Or how chuffed would Major Bernard O’Dowd be, having fought so hard to contain Chinese communism in Korea, to see Albo be admired as a “handsome boy” by the current Chinese dictator, Chinese naval ships conducting exercises off New South Wales and half the Labor party making routine flights to Beijing to seek clandestine financial assistance and report back on how well the undercover Chinese police stations are operating in Australia?

Albo can indeed feel proud at tomorrow’s Dawn Service for having honoured the ANZAC spirit during his first term in government. But there is still much more work to be done. And if he wins this election, as it looks like he will, top of the agenda will be to finally ram the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill through the Parliament of Australia.

Once that is done, the Australian government will finally be the ultimate arbiter of truth, empowered by its own laws to jail anybody who dares to disagree with its agenda.

If that’s not worth fighting and dying for, Albo doesn’t know what is.