JC Denton
Apr 24

Almost every one of the British and indeed American rights has been systematically trashed in Australia. The leading PM candidate is openly calling for war with Russia.

As far as I can see it ANZAC Day has two messages:

1. How incredibly courageous our veterans are/were. To run into barrages of machine gun fire knowing they probably won't survive.

2. How incredibly evil our leaders are/were. To send generations of Australian men into barrages of machine gun fire knowing they probably wouldn't survive, all for some imperial pet project, or to oppress some foreigners, or to protect the interests of some well connected corporation.

On the eve of this ANZAC Day, spare a thought for the millions of Australian men the PM and his opposition (despite claims otherwise) want to send to die in vain in some shit Ukrainian field. All because we are once again a vassal of the empire, and to protect the interests of well connected multi-nationals, and the neoliberal elite.

It's a complete joke, and if they could come back the ANZACs would be absolutely livid. Unfortunately we likely need to doom yet another generation of Australian boys to death to recognize this.

AussieManDust
Apr 24

Again & again, one reminds Australians that our Prime Minister, Mr Albanese, was founder & president of his university Leon Trotsky Club. His nicknane, proudly worn, was "TROTTS".

The Trotskyists were purged from the USSR after Stalin had him murdered. Our Dear Leader is a Commy, bent on destruction of our nation as we know it.

