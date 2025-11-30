Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Deb
15h

Something being implemented by the worst government in history, what could possibly go wrong ESPECIALLY when the above mentioned sites are exempt? We all know this is not about child safety, if it was they’d be paying the child care subsidy directly to parents to manage their own care for their children.

I certainly will not be providing any more ID to anyone to access any site, they already know enough about us. And here I was thinking we are PRIVATE citizens……

You are exactly right Fred, however much you hate this government, it’s not enough.

Shaun
16h

Its got nothing to do with protecting children and everything to do with moving the parent out of the equation. I watched something on ABC yesterday where reading between the lines was blatantly attacked the parent for not protecting the child. Also on ABC early in the morning pushing OnlyFans as a viable career path..... Go figure

