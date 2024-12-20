Environment Minister Tania Plibersek says Australia is saving the planet by banning coal mining while her Foreign Affairs counterpart Penny Wong proudly tours a coal-fired power station on the other side of the world and promises $10 million to keep it running.

Not only do these two policies clash, neither Plibersek nor Wong is even superficially aware of the facts behind her portfolio or own policies.

Plibersek claimed on X this morning that the previous Coalition government 10 years ago was “laughing about climate change” and had approved eight new coal mines.

Her government, meanwhile, had approved no new coal mines. Or so she thought.

Community Notes quickly corrected her, pointing out that Plibersek’s government had in fact approved three new coal mines - on top of the four other mines it had approved to open or expand since it came to power in May 2022.

The reason coal mining must continue in Australia is clear from this graph of the total income of the coal-mining industry in Australia from 2012-23:

All of that income generates taxes that the government needs so it can buy votes from the graduates of useless degrees in a desperate attempt to remain in power. But I digress.

Plibersek was hoping to convince gullible voters that coal is evil, and that only her government has the resolve to stop digging it up before the planet itself is destroyed in some sort human-induced biblical apocalypse.

This is of course based on the widespread misconception that summer isn’t meant to be hot, Pacific islands are being submerged by a rising ocean and industrialisation will be the downfall of humanity. It takes only a few minutes online to learn that all those assumptions are profoundly incorrect.

But even if this catastrophism were correct, it would still be news to Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, who yesterday happily posed for a photo inside a coal-fired power plant in Trypilska, Ukraine, boasting that Australia was sending a lazy $10 million to help keep those coal furnaces burning:

But wait! Will that $10 million in aid even arrive at the Trypliska power plant? Ukraine is governed by notoriously corrupt people, as this Ukrainian explains to freelance American reporter Nick Shirley:

Wong naively believes that the money Australian taxpayers send to Ukraine will be spent on the health and wellbeing of ordinary Ukrainians and what she vaguely calls “regional security”. The truth is slightly different, as Foundation for Freedom Online director and former State Department official Mike Benz explains. The main beneficiaries of our support for the war in Ukraine are American and European gas and arms companies:

The war in Ukraine was never about “democracy” or “freedom”, both of which are to some extent banned in that country, as Tulsi Gabbard points out:

Despite what they say on social media, Plibersek and Wong are neither saving the planet nor defending western civilisation in Ukraine. They are instead conspicuously conforming to the same policies as the globalist puppets in other nations across the Anglosphere and elsewhere.

If only their government, under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, had managed to bulldoze its Misinformation and Disinformation Bill through parliament this year, they might have been able to at least save Australian democracy by forcing us all to shut up and agree with their narrative.

The way things are going, though, they won’t even be able to do that. If you could gauge a government by its irony, that would be an historic and almost unmatchable achievement. Hopefully we will be celebrating this come election night in a few months.