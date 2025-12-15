Prime Minister Anthony Albanese didn’t need to use ChatGPT — but probably did anyway — to write the speech he delivered yesterday morning about the terror attack at Bondi on Sunday.

“We are stronger than the cowards who did this,” he said with practised gravitas. “We refuse to let them divide us. Australia will never submit to division, violence or hatred — and we will come through this together.”

This schmaltzy liberal routine is older and even more grating than its musical equivalent, The Seekers’ I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony). Simpletons like Albo and the rest of the ruling elite who have been peddling it all their lives are the only ones unable to see what is now blindingly obvious to the rest of us.

On the contrary, Albo, many of us want to be divided. We don’t want to “come through this together” any more. We are tired of all your enforced togetherness. Instead, we want to “come through this” in a country where we feel at home, surrounded by people we can love, respect or at least have a laugh and a beer with. Everyone else can — pardon me while I resist the urge to use expletives here — kindly find somewhere else to live.

Your entire schtick is based on the postwar consensus that the best way to avoid repeating the horrors of World Wars I and II is to open our borders and “tolerate” people who are different to us. The veracity of this novel idea was never tested. Neither were we asked if we wanted it. It was simply packaged under the cute but oxymoronic term “multiculturalism” and pushed on us in increasingly intrusive ways.

We were told that the migration of people from undeveloped countries into prosperous liberal democracies was essential and good; so good, in fact, that the Labor government had to pass section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act in 1995 to enforce compliance with it.

This has since spawned “hate speech” laws, which have had the intended psychological effect. Over the years, mass immigration has become unquestionably virtuous, to the point where your government can import millions of unskilled parasites, and anybody who objects to it is automatically labelled a racist. By promising, through state-funded translators, to give these new arrivals loads of free things, you secured huge blocks of votes at every election.

You couldn’t care less whether these new Australians want to live among the rest of us. Turns out many of them don’t. Worse, some of them want us dead, and our culture erased. Immigrants who don’t assimilate are not immigrants, they are invaders. And eventually they act like them.

Every time the predictably “unthinkable” happens, as it did again on Sunday, your instinctive response is to deny your own culpability and instead cling to the same tropes that caused the problem in the first place. That is, when you’re not distracting us with red herrings about gun laws and “far-right groups”.

Essentially, you are asking young and future Australians to reject the homogenous culture and high-trust society that allowed your generation the freedom and opportunity to become comfortably rich, and in its place put up with fragmentation, tediously shit jobs and a reduced feeling of belonging in their own country.

And that’s not the only fundamentally flawed liberal delusion you and the ruling elite are pushing through. You’ve told young women that motherhood is not as important as having a career, young men that their masculinity is toxic, and infant children that government childcare centres are even better than being at home, the odd serial pedophile notwithstanding.

There are alternatives to these suicidal ideas. Poland and Hungary, for example, both use tax breaks to encourage young people to start families, and are defiantly independent and resolute about the people they allow to settle there. It’s no coincidence that both these countries endured some of the worst atrocities in living memory. They are determined to rebuild themselves on their own terms because they know that the only alternative to a strong, homogenous culture is being horrifically subjugated by someone else.

Young Australians don’t have much time before your plan to replace them becomes irreversible. The attack on Sunday might be the catalyst for them to finally en masse call for an end to your suicidal empathy for foreigners, and maybe call bullshit on the rest of your anti-family, civilisation-killing novelties as well.

There are people amongst us who wish us harm. Instead of organising a wreath-laying photo opportunity at the scene of the latest crime, a stronger, more resolute and patriotic national leader would be mobilising police and military to root out the remaining potential provocateurs and put them on the first flights out of here.

We’ve reached a fork in the road. Either we continue to embrace liberalism (in which case the next Bondi attack is just around the corner) or we reclaim the civilisation we were so lucky to inherit.

