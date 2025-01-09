Under normal circumstances, the widespread, unchecked rape of hundreds of thousands of girls by monstrous men would be enough for the feminists of the world to go into collective meltdown about the impunity of the patriarchy.

Add to that one of the worst fires in modern history, and those same feminists, donning their harridan environmental hats, should be struggling to contain their sanctimony, screeching their indignation across social media and, for the more zealous ones, from street corners and in supermarket checkout queues.

But they are strangely quiet.

The indignation and anger about these two horrors - the industrial-scale rape of girls in Britain and the bushfires raging across California - is mostly from conservatives.

Leftists are uncharacteristically quiet because they know, deep down, they allowed these catastrophes to happen. To do otherwise would have not conformed to the wider woke agenda, which is to destroy western civilisation and replace it with, well, they haven’t told us that bit yet.

This is obviously a larger project, for which the sacrifice of a generation of girls and entire swathes of urban California are, as we speak, being written off by the leftists of the world as collateral damage.

The rapes were permitted because to expose them would also expose the fundamental flaw of multiculturalism, that all cultures are equal. Not even Muslims believe that, which is why they were raping the girls in the first place.

The fires are burning because to redirect water into dams and reservoirs, or to cut fire breaks through bushland, would be to dispel the myth that Gaia is more powerful and wiser than humans. To think otherwise is to concede that humans are capable of almost anything, which is a concession too far for people whose ambitions in life consist of either completing a PhD in lesbian folk dancing or becoming petty bureaucrats empowered to facetiously stymie the entrepreneurialism of others.

The lunacy of the left would not have mattered, though, if these diabolical ideas had not taken hold among more powerful people in the media and politics.

As the legacy media continues to shrink, the illusion of its primary conceit is becoming more and more obvious. For centuries, newspapers and their offspring broadcasters have survived on the notion that they stood up for their readers’ interests, speaking truth to power.

It was a sleight of hand. The media has for decades ignored - or, worse, positively promoted - incompatible immigration, knowing it would lead to the sort of social fragmentation that foments the most horrific and senseless crimes. And most journalists could talk underwater about climate change, if only the oceans would rise as they’ve told us they would. The increasing threat of cities surrounded by perennially growing fuel being incinerated has been obvious for years, but doesn’t interest journalists because it doesn’t sell papers.

There has traditionally been a win-win in this oversight by the media: when disasters do strike, journalists switch to faux impartiality and report them with surprised shock and horror, hoping their readers don’t notice the pivot.

This was effective before the emergence of social media, where the accounts leading the reporting of these catastrophes today are coincidentally the same ones that don’t rely at other times on perpetuating woke idiocy.

The response from politicians has been depressingly predictable.

Any decent politician would today be standing with those outraged at the senseless loss of innocence in Britain and the equally senseless loss of property in California. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Treasurer Jim Chalmers are no such politicians. Today they are more concerned about Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook dropping its fact checkers and relying instead on community editors, as X does.

This is, in fact, directly related to today’s stories about overlooked rape and self-induced inferno. Zuckerberg’s announcement is a long-overdue return to free speech, the kind of free speech that now, in the post-legacy-media era, will shine more light on political malfeasance, not less. This is why Albanese and Chalmers are having none of it.

“What Mr Zuckerberg has announced is similarly to what Elon Musk had done a couple of years ago, is to rip the rug of any type of decency out from under the users and allow… whoever is the loudest, whoever is the angriest, whoever is the most outrageous, to have their views heard,” he said loudly and angrily.

Just as you can measure Californian governor Gavin Newsom’s preparedness for the current wildfire by the amount of water in his state’s fire trucks (they were empty), so too can you measure Albanese’s incompetence by his fear of citizens being free to express their opinions.

The mainstream media cares even less about its rival social-media corporations than it does about the hundreds of thousands of raped girls in Britain. This is because social media is accelerating the mainstream media’s decline. So it’s on a unity ticket with Albo when it comes to free speech.

Like I said, the legacy media’s truth-to-power business model was all an act.

The only hope we have now is in social media, and the freer it is, the better.