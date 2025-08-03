Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan McIntyre's avatar
Susan McIntyre
11h

Fred you are word perfect on this hideous bridge march affair. An absolute abomination it was allowed to go ahead and all thanks to an activist so called “liberal” judge.

Rowan also echoed your sentiments perfectly this morning. Both of you are sensational in a world gone utterly, utterly mad.

For those who support Palestine they are one of the following…..profoundly stupid, exceedingly ignorant, a “useful idiot”, plain devious and/or evil. Maybe all of the above! Not too flattering!

The lack of even a basic knowledge of history, a lack of critical thinking skills, the lack of any ability to understand what is going on in the world around them all fill me with fear and dread for what will become of Australia. At one second to midnight! The fact they can’t see they are being “used”makes me exceedingly angry! Everyone it appears has been taught very well “what” to think and not at all “how” to think anymore. Cringeworthy!

God help us because Sleazy is out to destroy Australia. This is where all this is leading with his orders coming from higher up the chain of command.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Deb's avatar
Deb
11hEdited

I see the trolls are out tonight…perhaps they will be happy when we’re all living under sharia law. Nailed it Fred. After the bridge incident today I can easily say that I’m absolutely ashamed of this country and what’s it become. Anyone that supports a terrorist organisation like Hamas should be ashamed of themselves. The world certainly has gone mad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture