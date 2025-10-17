Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamieHMiller's avatar
JamieHMiller
7d

I cannot see why she should be refused entry.

I’m no admirer of hers, but that’s no reason to silence her.

If her words offend, one can simply turn away.

She is harmless enough.

The danger lies not with those who speak, but with those who would punish others for daring to listen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KathS's avatar
KathS
7d

Many of these middle eastern people that came years ago and even their kids born here can be a problem because they bring those ancient hate with them pass it down to their kids talk about it on café streets all day yabbering on in foreign languages, they hold grudges foe centuries let alone decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture