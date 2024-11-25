Apart from being intimidated by other people’s words, the world’s most passionate advocates for censorship these days have one other major characteristic in common: they are grown men who love Taylor Swift.

What are the odds? Who would have guessed that Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese, Keir Starmer and Justin Trudeau would choose to wind down from a hard day at the office criminalising the wrongspeak of people they dislike by dancing to songs about men being nasty and insensitive?

It’s like that time you learned that the faecal matter littering the woods had been left there by bears, or that the man under that funny hat in Rome was the Pope. Some realisations have the potential to alter your perceptions forever.

It was Albanese who, in a rare moment of world leadership, was first to be filmed shaking it off at Swift’s Eras tour when it visited Sydney in February. By the time the tour hit London in October, Starmer had won the British election and become Prime Minister himself, so could not only attend without fear of electoral fallout but as the ruling dictator could meet his heroine backstage, where one presumes they discussed the frightening prospect of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election the following month, and each vowed to do what she could to stop the monster. One also imagines the overwhelming and humbling feeling of earthly power both must have felt in that rare moment. Just a couple of young girls making their way in the world. Adorable!

But it wasn’t until Trudeau brought up the rear, so to speak, of this triumvirate that the standard of prime ministerial Swiftism reached gold status. Trudeau posted a message to Swift on X a week before the concert, saying he was “ready” for her, and complimenting her for choosing Canada as the final stop on the world tour.

Nothing was going to stop Trudeau having the night of his life at the concert, not even riots in Montreal, which is what happened, or the outrage that his indifference caused across the nation.

If anything, Trudeau’s attendance at the gig was a perfect symbol of the current state of one of his most heartfelt relationships. While Swift sang about breaking up with the men she once loved, shaking off the heartache, the Prime Minister was dancing away the love he once had for the thousands of Muslim migrants he had allowed into the country to make it “diverse” and “strong” again, while those same men were in Montreal riotously declaring the affair was well and truly over. As if Justin cares! He petulantly waited until midday the next day before announcing on X that the rioting would be condemned and “there must be consequences”. How very Swiftian: you’re not breaking up with me, Muslims, I’m breaking up with you.

It would be churlish to compare the musical taste of these three tyrants with the Nazis, who pretentiously preferred Wagner as the soundtrack to their brutal acts of vengeance against a cruel world, because that would overlook the malicious genius in Swift’s music.

Swift enables young girls (and Prime Ministers) who are struggling with massive hormonal changes to find their place in a man’s world by blaming men for all their problems. I’m no expert on her music, nor ever want to be, but my cursory glance at it reveals a pattern: Swift falls in love with a dud bloke then writes a song in which she blames the dud bloke for being a dud. She would never record a duet with a male singer about the frailty of love or the beauty of two people’s bond growing stronger through the mistakes they make together. That would shatter the illusion that hormonal girls and Prime Ministers are perfect, and that the problems they see so vividly in the world are always someone else’s fault. There is never any doubt about this in Swift’s music, nor is there room for any.

This is exactly how Albanese, Starmer and Trudeau feel about their respective electorates. We are their only option but we never fail to disappoint them. It makes them so mad! The only solution, the only way to make the world happy again, is if we, the electorates, are not allowed to try to explain ourselves. Instead, we must be forced to empathise with the blameless tyrants whose only crime is that they love us too much.

And anybody who says otherwise can go to f***ing jail.

