This picture captures that wonderful, timeless moment when a parent locks eyes with a child for the first time, and an unbreakable bond is born.

The parent wordlessly promises to do all he can to provide, protect and give the child as wonderful and rewarding a life as possible; the child recognises the person who brought him/her into the world and instinctively resolves to love, respect and appreciate them for life.

The beauty of the moment can barely be overstated.

But in this instance there’s a caveat.

The man in the photograph is Jason Clare, the Australian federal Minister for Education, who has done more than almost any politician in Australian history to break this sacred bond.

Since Clare became Education Minister in 2022, preschool childcare has been brought back into the portfolio, alongside schools and universities, and turbocharged to suit his government’s anti-family agenda.

Billions of dollars have been pumped into subsidising the childcare industry, encouraging parents to choose employment over raising their own children at home themselves.

These burgeoning centres are not designed to develop happy, playful, creative children. Instead, they brainwash infants into thinking their own cultural and national history is evil, their biology and sexuality are fluid, and the future of life on Earth, blighted by climate change, is bleak.

As the brilliant researcher and author Dr Bella d’Abrera has revealed, the revised national framework for early childcare centres, endorsed by Clare a mere six months after becoming minister, in December 2022, mentions the terms Diversity, Inclusion and Equity 149 times, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Reconciliation 96 times. Mother, Father and Parents are not mentioned at all.

Parents and grandparents might like to read that again. The guidelines for the childcare centres where you drop your children and grandchildren has replaced you with toxic ideologies about “inclusion” and white guilt. Are you sure you want your infant children to be force-fed this anti-family garbage?

(Disclosure: d’Abrera is my wife, and our publishing company last month released her instant best-seller, Mindless: How the Education System is Brainwashing Children and Destroying Our Civilisation.)

The childcare centres have become prep schools for the even more intense indoctrination awaiting these benighted children when they duly enter primary school, high school and university. Every step of this process conditions them to be unthinking leftist ideologues and robotic Labor voters.

To be fair to Clare, the transformation of the education system from a learning centre into a machine producing unproductive, miserable political activists began long before he assumed the ministry, but the process has accelerated under him because he brings with him the resolve of a committed zealot.

He revealed how devoted he was to the new system in an interview about the importance of childcare centres on the ABC in July last year. Recalling the moment when he and his wife told their first child, Jack, that he would soon become a big brother, Clare said: “First thing he said was, ‘I can’t wait to tell Kelly’.”

And who is Kelly, you ask? Seeming to hold back tears, Clare added: “Kelly is the woman who looked after him at childcare. And it told me that this is not an ordinary job.”

Well, as they say at Sydney Airport when another Indian tourist is caught trying to smuggle a suitcase full of dried fruit and exotic medicines into the country, so much to unpack!

Firstly, little Jack’s first response was not “Mum! Dad! We’re going to be a bigger family!” but… wait till my state-funded childcarer hears about this!

Even allowing for Clare overstating this anecdote to support his own political propaganda, it’s still bone-chilling. That Clare thinks his son’s response is in any way a good thing reveals that he has already, depressingly, conceded that the state can care for, and even love, his own children better than he can.

And when Clare says of the childcare profession, “this is no ordinary job”, he does so as if he is imparting a new and profound insight. He’s not. Raising children has always been considered extraordinarily important. It’s just that until people like Clare came along, that job was confined to the child’s own mother, not some dogmatic cog in a machine designed to indoctrinate children and drive them away from their parents.

Clare posted the above picture today as part of an announcement that the government has added another two weeks to the leave to which new parents are entitled, from 24 weeks to 26. Clare’s post insinuates that it is a generous concession to parenthood financed by the government. It’s neither.

It’s funded by other taxpayers. And it only further entrenches the widely accepted convention that parents’ primary role, once that meagre 26 weeks expires, is to the economy, not the family, and that the state is best qualified and resourced to handle the child-raising from there.

One day, even Clare’s children might realise that this brainwashing, bureaucratic, inhumane system defies nature and deliberately destroys the institution on which every successful society in history was founded.

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