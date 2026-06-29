Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Watchman Williams's avatar
Watchman Williams
1d

Poor, ignorant Jason Clare. One day he will reap what he has sown. If you institutionalise your young children, when you are old they will institutionalise you.

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
2d

I actually hate childcare centres. They might be an evil necessity in this day and age where both parents have to work in order to make ends meet, but children need their parents, that is, mother and father. I was blessed to have my mother in law live with us and we decided two women in one house isn’t that good, Her husband had had a stroke and was in a nursing home. She was a great cook and gardener and I was able to earn an income to help supplement the family. She brought my two children up in our house for 10 years until she died and had to change my ways. Neither my daughter, nor daughter in law worked outside the home while their children were growing up. I know the times have changed but poor little kids are being brainwashed by those places

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