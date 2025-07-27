If the government was to write a list of ways in which it could make the lives of children in Australia safer, restricting them from social media would not make the top five.

At the top of the list would be to dismantle the government-subsidised childcare system and replace it with incentives for mothers to stay home and give their kids the love they need as infants. (As a man who chose to spend three years as a housedad to two infants, I can also testify that those years are both fun and preciously short.)

Three organisations have benefited from these infant institutions: the government, whose recently revised pre-school curriculum now begins the state-based brainwashing process while the kids are still in nappies; the banks, which have profited from the doubling of household incomes as women joined the workforce en masse, causing a commensurate doubling or tripling of household mortgages; and of course the childcare industry itself, which is mostly staffed by lonely feminists who are fleetingly responding to their maternal instincts while gleefully indoctrinating kids with environmental paranoia and white guilt (click on the curriculum if you don’t believe me).

None of these groups give a damn about your kids.

The revelation that the industry has been infiltrated by pedophiles, and that there is an average of one report of sexual misconduct towards kids somewhere in Australia every day, should have been the nail in the coffin of this loathsome industry.

Instead, federal Education Minister Jason Clare took time out from his busy schedule of boasting on social media that he has cut university student debt by 20 per cent to sternly tell the ABC last week that from now on he will withhold funding from childcare centres that allow staff to bugger the children.

Yeah, that will work.

Clare knows the childcare industry is an essential part of the process the state employs to transform the citizenry from free-thinking individuals into automatons driven by fear and guilt, and isn’t about to abandon it now that it’s performing its function — the occasional raped child notwithstanding — like a well-oiled machine.

Elsewhere on the list of ways to protect children would be financial incentives for parents to have large families and stay intact, the criminalisation of creeps sharing their sexual perversities with children, the deportation of migrants who are inclined to acquire consumer goods or settle arguments using machetes, and an official endorsement of the Christian principles that not only built this country but have made more kids safe than any other belief system or culture in history.

All of these are well within the powers of the government. But it isn’t introducing these measures because, as I said, it doesn’t really care about kids.

So why is it planning to introduce restrictions on social media, supposedly to protect kids, in December?

The answer to that became blindingly obvious in Britain yesterday, when tyrannical elements of the Orwellian-titled Online Safety Act 2023 came into effect, giving Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, extraordinary powers to blackout coverage of anything it deems hateful or misleading.

And so it came to pass. As hordes of violent, hostile illegal migrants were being escorted off people-smugglers’ boats in the Channel and bussed into four-star hotels in middle-class areas, the response from irate Britons who are now taking to the streets in their thousands was… censored by Ofcom.

“Our fears appear to have been vindicated,” the Free Speech Union posted on X. “Some footage of protests taking place this evening against illegal immigration is unavailable on X for at least some UK users, with a warning about a restriction due to ‘local laws’ appearing as the Online Safety Act comes into force… We warned repeatedly about how censorious this piece of legislation would be.”

Now would be a good time for Australians to heed similar warnings.

Our government has already passed similar legislation, under the same guise of “protecting children”, which will come into force in December. Our government has also already revealed its totalitarian intentions with its Misinformation and Disinformation Bill, which narrowly failed to pass during the prior parliamentary term. If it had passed, government apparatchiks would now have the divine power to determine the truth and jail anybody who dared to post on social media to the contrary.

That you haven’t heard much about this, or the laws in Britain which are at this very minute driving the nation to the brink of civil war, in the mainstream media is because this censorship is in the interests of the dying old mastheads and broadcasters. The Australian government exempted the big publishing companies from the MaD Bill in order to not stir up opposition to it.

The big media companies, struggling to survive in the new fragmented media landscape, are watching the advocates of free speech on social media being muzzled and laughing all the way to the bank.

Unlike the government pretending to care for your kids, big media companies don’t even bother paying lip service to free speech any more, so beguiled are they by the power they once wielded and now deny to themselves is slipping away.

They revealed their willingness to comply with tyranny during Covid, and they are doing it again now. Will it work? Does the media’s traditional offering of lightweight secular distractions still have the cachet it had 20 or even 10 years ago? Have the citizens been brainwashed enough by the government’s decades-old “education” system to quell their own independent spirit and need for communal purpose and transcendental truth?

Media executives and political advisers are smugly assuming the answer to both these questions is yes. They shouldn’t be so sure.

We are at a juncture in history right now, one that will finally bring the post-World War II era to an end. We responded to the nationalistic passions that almost destroyed the world in the early 20th century by building liberal, open societies that traded tradition for tolerance.

It is now painfully clear that that tolerance has become hopelessly, even depressingly, nihilistic. It’s also clear that such flimsy foundations are an open invitation to tyrants to seize control. Most significantly, this shallow liberalism overlooks the fundamental foundations of any society, which are values and customs that are loved by all.

Across the West, people are waking up to this need, and realising the current crop of political charlatans are deliberately and actively denying them it, through such things as — but definitely not limited to — censorship laws and childcare centres that undermine families.

Australia has changed a lot during the past few years. But the next five months are going to be even more tumultuous. It’s time for us to stand up and fight back.

