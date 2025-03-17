Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Watts's avatar
George Watts
Mar 17

It really dropped the veil for me. Behind the facade I truely thought there were smart people and complex mechanisms that worked for us. I was very wrong, and once bitten, twice shy, has never been closer to my heart.

My most compressed explanation to love ones and friends for my willingness to lose my career and home and most of those family and friends was the simple statement ‘the government hasn’t cared about my health my entire life, it certainly hasn’t started to now, so I know something is not right’.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb's avatar
Deb
Mar 17

I, for one, will NEVER forget OR forgive any of these so called ‘experts’. I’d like to see them try another plandemic, you’d like to think most people wouldn’t be so compliant this time around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture