I

The rack of shirts you gave up wearing

When your life entered that final phase

Dulled by pain, and hard of hearing

In a cardigan with gravy stains

Your cufflinks, ties and suit and watch

Lie forgotten, lifeless, in the gloom

I can almost feel their haunting stop

Now that their host has left the room

The bathroom shelf and bedside table

Are littered with prescripted drugs

Instructions printed on their labels

Never did amount to much

Not all the pills in all the jars

Nor all the aids in foiled packs

Could ever cure that one malaise

That mum was never coming back

And neither would you e’er return

To the life you built from scratch together

Moderately happy, justly earned

But when it passed, it passed forever

Condemned to twilight on your own

You shuffled daily in her wake

The walls and bed as cold as stone

A spell you begged the world to break

Now all I feel is your relief

As I draw the blinds and let the sun

Anaesthetise the air of grief

It’s over now. Your pain is done.

II

But dad you should have realised

It didn’t need to end like this

Remove those pennies from your eyes

And see the riches that you missed

The family that you made with mum

It wound up being quite a brood

There’s solace in continuum

But instead you turned to solitude

To be fair, this fate was ready-sown

It cursed most of the men your age

You lived as if by bread alone

And ended up suppressing rage

Even I, your son, can scarce explain

The paradox of your generation

Providers all, but prone to feign

The true rewards of procreation

They can’t be found in earthly things

Nor even in social consent

You laboured hard to give us wings

But never wondered what it meant

Nor once betrayed even a look

That might convey you loved us yet

The commitment that you undertook

Eschewed such sissy sentiment

And as for God and all that stuff

About beauty, love, and why we’re here

Blokes like you worked hard enough

Without the need for guilt and fear

I moved, and into manhood grew

And learned to ditch the flaws you had

And though imperfect, just like you

I’m still your son. You’re still my dad.

III

‘What’s it all about,’ you cried

Into the unforgiving void

A final plea to coincide

With seeing everything destroyed

Godless, lifeless, a world bereft

Even before I came to clear

The few possessions that you left

And sadly make them disappear

The plates, the glasses, pots and pans

Your chairs and tables, TV set

Cupboards cleared of jars and cans

Not really caring where they went

And soon this house will be renewed

By people who, just like us

Can’t help but with the dream collude

I wish them well, ’twas ever thus.

You and I, we reconciled

At least as much as time allowed

I moved back in to nurse you while

You curled up underneath the shroud

They were a gift, those precious weeks

I pity those who never could

We raised a toast to final drinks

Like every father and son should.

And now, at last, I close the door

While time refuses to stand still

I leave with this, and nothing more:

I love you, dad. And always will.