Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
15h

My wife's a member of the local CWA.

She may disagree with you about how "radical" their meetings are!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fred Pawle and others
Lawrence Hanley's avatar
Lawrence Hanley
13h

Having watched the progressive rainbow crowd celebrating their sexuality for over 40 years, I’ve noticed that every passing year, they have mainly become progressively unattractive …

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture