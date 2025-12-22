Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has managed to forge an astonishingly successful career out of uttering glib, politically correct platitudes, but last night he spoke a decisive truth.

“Tonight we stood together as Australians,” he posted to social media after attending the memorial to the 15 people killed at Bondi Beach by two racists exactly a week earlier. “To reject antisemitism.”

Granted, the statement came two years too late, and even then he was (1) only saying it in a desperate attempt to retrieve a skerrick of what little credibility he had before he was loudly booed by most of the people at the memorial, and (2) probably unaware of the kernel of truth it contained anyway. But hey, credit where it’s due. For once, I agree with the slimy little creep.

To be Australian at this moment means to reject antisemitism (although I prefer the more honest term, “Islamism”). We saw at Bondi what this toxic idea can do, and now is the time to stamp it out, once and for all.

If my reading of Albo’s statement is correct, then it follows that anybody who doesn’t reject antisemitism is not Australian. Again, hardly controversial. Anybody who defends the ideology that can justify shooting a 10-year-old girl in the head as she pats cute little animals on an Australian beach has no business living in Australia.

But what to do?

Well, surprise upon surprise, the answer again comes from our esteemed Prime Minister, although again he espoused it unwittingly.

Almost exactly 24 hours before two barbarians opened fire at Bondi, a single ISIS barbarian opened fire at a US base in Palmyra, Syria, killing US servicemen Edgar Torres-Tovar and William Howard, and Iraqi-born US interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat. The assailant was killed immediately.

The US military responded even more emphatically six days later, using a variety of American and Jordanian attack aircraft and precision-guided missiles to hit about 70 ISIS strongholds, reportedly killing five more ISIS barbarians and blasting some others back to the Stone Age.

It was an overwhelming and infinitely disproportionate display of righteous retribution. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called it a “declaration of vengeance”.

Albo agreed.

“Theses strikes are a direct response to ISIS attacks on US defence personnel,” he said at a press conference only hours later. “And the actions of the US government are timely, are swift, and are decisive. And we support those actions.”

Support them, yes. But emulate them in response to a similar attack here — what are you, racist?

The government’s response to the attacks at Bondi have been the exact opposite: more censorship, stricter gun laws and a — wait for it — departmental review. The first two will take weeks, at best, to be implemented; the third won’t produce a report until April, or later if the mindless lethargy of Canberra has anything to do with it. And none of them will target the real problem. They are the equivalent of Hegseth responding to the attack in Syria by shutting down a kebab restaurant in Miami.

As I said four days ago, not one of the things the government has done — nor anything it will ever do, unless someone in Canberra grows a pair of cojones — has deterred the next attack, which is being planned in a suburb not far from you even as you read this.

If Albanese approves of the US committing a “declaration of vengeance” in Syria, then why not declaring the same here? This isn’t a false equivalence. Albanese himself said the two attacks were virtually identical.

“ISIS has caused untold suffering around the world, both directly with the actions that they’ve taken [in Syria], but also through the evil ideology that they spread. And last Sunday was an ISIS-inspired attack here in Australia. And that evil ideology represents something, ah, that should have no place in any, ah, consideration of humanity, and who we are as global citizens, let alone as Australians.”

You said it, mate. An evil ideology requires drastic measures. And, as you seem too weak and irresolute to come up with any, here are mine.

The first one is a no-brainer. We need to introduce the death penalty for anybody caught planning, aiding or conducting a terror attack against Australian citizens or on Australian soil.

This is beyond dispute in any society that considers itself civilised. Terrorism is more than murder; it’s an act of war. Most terrorists anticipate getting killed in the act anyway, so killing the ones who survive is hardly an exaggerated outcome. Plus, it saves those who were targeted by the terrorist the expense of feeding and housing him until he dies in custody. It also precludes any bleeding-heart judge who lives in a gated community releasing him on parole to roam among us plebs.

The other policy in this suite is equally logical: widespread deportations. The world’s leading advocate for this policy at the moment is British MP Rupert Lowe, of Restore Britain. His main goal is to kick out all the illegal immigrants in his country. It’s a fair and good start. A year ago Lowe was widely accused of racism; now, even the Labour government is admitting that deportations are necessary.

We don’t have the same problem with illegals in Australia but there are still plenty of people whose deportation would be mutually beneficial. Pointing out that there are some people who don’t belong in a free, prosperous, liberal, Christian democracy has for too long been misconstrued as racist. It’s nothing of the kind. Some people just don’t understand how or why Australia became the wonderfully enviable country that it is. That’s their prerogative. But if they don’t get it, then it makes no sense for them to enjoy the benefits our forefathers created for us.

Our institutions and systems were built on the assumption that we all share similar values and can assume a reasonably high level of trust between each other. Or as American Founding Father John Adams said of the United States while he was President in 1798: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Same here. Selecting who doesn’t qualify to benefit from our Constitution should not be difficult. Any migrant who can’t speak minimal English after, say, two years, or commits a serious crime, should be on the next plane out. Likewise for anybody who responds to the blasphemy of their particular faith with violence, or even the threat of violence. I’d also add that anybody who uses our fundamental principle of free speech to advocate for a theocracy that vehemently suppresses free speech should be deported for, if nothing else, committing the heinous crime of not understanding irony, and probably being excruciatingly dull company as well. But that’s just me.

Our own culture can’t support these people any longer. History shows that multiculturalism never works. And although it’s been interesting to have them in our midst, the antipathy they cause, not to mention the death and destruction, just isn’t worth it any more.

If Albanese and his Opposition counterpart Sussan Ley, and their respective parties, were as patriotic as they ought to be, these two measures would have become unopposed policy within a day or two of the attack on 14 December.

Sadly, they’re not. And as a result, despite the fake solutions they are rushing to implement, the next Bondi attack is just a round the corner.

