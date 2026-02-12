It’s almost impossible to feel sympathy for people who seek their own destruction. It’s even more impossible when such people are everywhere you look, which they are these days. Even if you were inclined to sympathise, where the hell would you start?

Grace Tame made a bold call for the destruction of her own country at a rally in Sydney on Monday when she screeched angrily to the crowd: “From Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada”.

Gadigal is an Aboriginal word for Sydney. And intifada is an Arabic word meaning to “shake off”, but less in the Taylor Swift sense of the word than in the shake-bits-of-flesh-off-the-occupiers-by-blowing-them-up sense, which is precisely what happened during the second “shake-off” in Israel between 2000 and 2005. Suicide bombers indiscriminately blew up Israeli civilians, including at a Tel Aviv nightclub called the Dolphinarium in 2001, killing 21 mostly teenagers and injuring more than 100 others.

Tame may as well have chanted, “From outback towns to Aussie cities, let suicide bombers blow up kiddies,” which if nothing else would have been less rhythmically challenging for the crowd of dimwits at the rally to chant back at her.

Understandably, her outburst didn’t go down well in the mainstream, given that it clearly broke just about every state and federal hate speech law in the nation. There were also calls for her to be stripped of her “former Australian of the Year” title, a significant setback considering she hasn’t done much in the five years since.

So she back-pedalled on the intifada stuff this morning. They were just “words I said at a peaceful protest”, she said, which had been used by the political and media class to distract the (gullible) masses. She wasn’t being racist. And if she was, it wasn’t her fault. It was those damn Zionist Jews “disingenuously distorting definitions” again.

Whether she was seeking sympathy or just covering herself against potential criminal charges and personal sanctions is neither here nor there. It’s impossible for a sensible person to feel sorry for Tame either way because she squandered the goodwill that propelled her to fame years ago. Her sneering, snarling expression — which seems to be her default impression on the world — at the rally on Monday confirmed it.

The people in the crowd at these events are almost as easy to deplore. By shutting down parts of our cities and chanting genocidal slogans on a weekly basis, they have given the rest of the world the impression that Australia is now occupied by psychotic leftists who are to this country’s traditional larrikinism what Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is to royal etiquette.

The crowd that cheered Tame’s call to arms outside the Sydney Town Hall later decamped to the massive Surry Hills police station about a kilometre away, where their protesting became even more feral.

I happened to be nearby, and walked among them recording this video.

My initial reaction to them was the same revulsion I feel whenever I happen to see any leading lefty or cos-playing noodle-armed Antifa soldier in black fatigues and a facial mask. It’s not as if they don’t invite this reaction. They dress and smell like three-day-old roadkill with a lingering personality disorder.

I saw one young lady wearing a loose tank top, through which the bandages from her recent gender-reassignment surgery were visible. Even the ones who hadn’t had bits chopped off them by the transgender-medical complex looked like they wouldn’t be averse to some sort of surgical panacea for their anxieties if only some opportunistic Big Medicine executive would think of one. I walked away from the “protest” with even more revulsion than I arrived.

But later my feelings did a complete reversal. I know it’s customary for conservatives not to attribute blame for stupidity on external factors, that our assessments of others should be based on the free choices they make. But it was the line they were chanting to the cops’ faces that got me. “Your children hate you.”

The cops looked nonplussed. If any of them actually did have kids, their facial expressions weren’t revealing whether this puerile chant was true or not. Even if it was, it shouldn’t matter. These are private matters. Besides, wasn’t this mob here to protest about Israel or something?

You didn’t need to be Sigmund Freud to realise that the kids were projecting. For most of them, it was their own parents whose kids hated them. That’s what it looked like to me, anyway.

Kids with proper parental role models don’t gather in parks to yell childish slogans at cops. Neither do they get their breasts chopped off to make a statement. Or dress like badly drawn anime characters. Or smell like a body-builder’s backpack after he’s picked up a takeaway vindaloo on the way home from the gym.

I doubt a single one of them had a father who lived with them. They looked like they’d spent most of their short lives playing computer games and being ignored. One of the reasons such kids have become commonplace is that our society blithely tolerates broken families. That’s not these kids’ fault.

The other reason is the education system. There were not any electricians, plumbers or even deputy-assistant bank clerks in this crowd. Rather, they were all brainwashed products of the university system. While tenured professors earn handsome six-figure wages for creating courses that distort reality for generations of gullible kids, and vice-chancellors pull down prime ministerial salaries for attracting thousands of Chinese spies who masquerade as engineering students, the local kids who are stupid enough to get sucked into arts degrees emerge with nothing but psychotic ideas about civilisation and a debt they will never pay off working in cafes, which are among the few places prepared to employ them.

It is right to despise the breakdown of the family and the corruption of the higher education system. But we shouldn’t be too harsh with their braindead victims. They are going through a perfect storm not of their making.

Also wandering through the crowd was a handful of Middle Eastern types, overtly amused by the anarchy happening all around them. The kids seemed oblivious to them, even though they were conspicuously unwilling to join in the anti-family chanting. They were there for other reasons.

Come the caliphate, which is increasingly likely, it will be the useful idiot lefties at this rally who are the first to be lined up against the wall, as they were in Iran in 1979.

The whole experienced inspired in me a new sympathy for this lost generation of kids. But it also reminded me that the only solution to this mess is a few years of compulsory national service. We conservatives too quickly forget that these kids are our future. Without them, we’re done.

