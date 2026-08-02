Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
13hEdited

Hey Fred as an immigrant myself 22 years ago I am astonished at the lack of interest in reading. Even adults. For example how many people have ever read the classics. Or challenged themselfs to read the gulag archipelago by Solzhenitsyn for example or the road to serfdom by Hayek. I would say 90% of adults I speak to have never even heard of these authors. Recently I gave a pdf of Frederic Bastiat’s “ the law” to an older gent at our church after I heard him complain about gov and judiciary corruption. It’s a short book maybe 60 pages maximum. It’s been a year and he still have not read it. ( apparently he does not have the time to read books) if the older generation won’t read how will the younger generation become wise. Btw The small African country of Botswana gdp grew 3.1% last year while Australia did a measly 0.3% . 38% of our gdp is gov spending. Welcome to the inevitable fall of the welfare state

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James Nicolson's avatar
James Nicolson
13h

I no longer live in Australia, taking both my current income and anything which I develope elsewhere. It was the welcome to country that did it for me.

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