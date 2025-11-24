It takes a certain amount of courage for patriotic Australians to say what sort of society they’d like to live in these days. Not as much courage as, say, climbing out of a sodden trench in Fromelles, France, on 19 July 1916 and straight into German machine-gunfire (which for about 5500 young Australian men was the last thing they ever did), mind you, but courage nonetheless.

Sadly, though, even this relatively minor amount of courage is thinner on the ground of our clean, prosperous streets than it was in those disease-ridden hellish trenches.

Two men who have dared stick their heads above this parapet are Stephen Chavura and Stephen McInerney, who both work at Campion College, a tiny tertiary college in western Sydney offering a classical, traditional, liberal arts education, most of which was standard educational or religious content for the entire period of Australia’s development into a free and prosperous nation.

Both men have, in one way or another, argued in favour of a less diverse society, one in which the qualities that we have traditionally valued can flourish more easily.

If Chavura and McInerney were Indians saying they wanted Harris Park, the suburb of Sydney that most resembles Mumbai, to become even more ethnically Indian, or were Muslims proposing to impose their dawn call to prayer upon their non-Muslim neighbours in Lakemba, they would have had little to worry about from the media or its allies in the political-multicultural complex.

But extolling the virtues of the culture that built this country? In self-loathing Australia, that’s akin to Nazism, and warrants the urgent attention of no less than a federal minister.

“There is no place for racism in higher education or anywhere else in our society,” federal Education Minister Jason Clare told The Guardian, adding that a “compliance process” for the college was underway.

Wherever courage is in short supply, “compliance” is sure to be in demand.

The religious zeal with which Australian institutions adhere to multiculturalism becomes increasingly belligerent as the doctrine’s flaws become harder and harder to deny.

There is much coverage in the United States this week, at least among independent commentators, about a story in the City Journal by Chris Rufo and Ryan Thorpe that exposes the ease with which immigrants who don’t share Western values can exploit the goodwill of our multicultural delusion for the most evil of purposes.

It goes like this. Five years ago, Minnesota established the Medicaid Housing Stabilisation Services. It was the first program of its kind in the US to provide housing for seniors, addicts, the disabled, and the mentally ill. Officials said it would not cost more than $US2.6 million a year but by last year it had ballooned out to a ridiculous $US104 million.

Needless to say, when investigators found corruption was the cause of this blowout, it wasn’t names like Smith or Jones they wound up typing onto the charge sheets. Rather, they were names like Aden, Ali, Dayib, Mohamed, Falade and Adow.

Moreover, prosecutors were flabbergasted to find that these upstanding citizens had also managed to find ways to milk free money from various other state systems, including one called the “EIDBI autism program”.

Both of these scams should sound familiar to Australians. The MHSS is based on the same suicidal empathy with which Julia Gillard launched the National Disability Insurance Scheme in 2012, and its budget grows at a similarly exponential rate.

Autism too has become noteworthy here. In the 1980s, less than 0.05 per cent of Australian kids had autism. Now it’s 3-4 per cent. Autism makes up 40-45 per cent of the cost of the NDIS. Rumours abound that it’s no coincidence that the increasing incidence of a condition that is relatively easy to fake has happened while we filled the country with people from countries where scamming is common.

The kicker, though, will make you shudder in disbelief. The Minnesota scammers were not using their ill-gotten gains to buy McMansions and Rolex watches, which would be bad enough. Instead, they were sending it to Somalia to finance Islamic terrorism.

“According to multiple law-enforcement sources, Minnesota’s Somali community has sent untold millions through a network of ‘hawalas’, informal clan-based money-traders, that have wound up in the coffers of [al-Qaida-linked Islamic terror group] Al-Shabaab,” the piece said.

The Minnesota state government went from suicidal empathy to genocidal empathy without even breaking a sweat.

Of course, there will be no investigation into similarly suspicious circumstances here in Australia because, you know, she’ll be right. Besides, the media has more important fish to fry.

People like Chavura and McInerney are routinely vilified by The Guardian, Sydney Morning Herald, ABC and other leftist media companies because they yearn for a more harmonious, homogenous society in which levels of fraternity, trust and happiness are tangibly higher. This genre of nasty, cowardly journalism might find an audience among the recent graduates of our brainwashing education system, but it won’t do so forever.

Millennials and Gen Z already know how comparatively easy it was for their parents and grandparents to find secure jobs, buy a house and raise a family. Soon they will also work out that the prosperity enjoyed by previous generations didn’t end accidentally. It was snuffed out by the delusions promulgated by the leftist media: multiculturalism, inflationary government spending, atheism, identity politics and the climate hoax.

Should these young Australians ever climb out of their trenches, they will find the journalistic and political hacks who engineered this woke debacle a much easier pushover than those German gunners were in the fields of France a century ago.

