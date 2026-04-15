Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Rupert Degas's avatar
Rupert Degas
3d

Here's the thing useful idiots like David Shoebridge can't process: the conversation isn't about race. It never was. Those of us who actually don't see race think a multi-racial Australia is fine - interesting even. What we object to is a multi-cultural Australia, which is a different proposition entirely and, on the evidence, doesn't work.

Multi-racial means people of different skin pigments sharing a common civic culture. Multi-cultural means importing parallel societies with values that are openly hostile to the liberal, secular, pluralist settlement that makes Australia worth migrating to in the first place.

To collapse that distinction into "you're a racist" isn't an argument. It's a confession. It says: I have nothing else. So I'll yell at you until you go away.

We're not going away. And the longer the Shoebridges of this world prove incapable of telling us why importing illiberalism is liberal, the more obvious it becomes to everyone outside the ABC green room that they've simply run out of things to say.

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
3d

It really is hard to fathom both the depths of self-loathing and hypocrisy exhibited by the moronic Left.

It would be very interesting to do an in-depth psychological assessment of these people, though doing so would probably require double gloves, an N 95 mask, and a Hazmat suit.

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