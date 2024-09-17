Anthony Albanese says it is a miracle of Australian egalitarianism that he was able to rise from a humble housing-commission upbringing to the prime ministership.

On the contrary, it would have been a miracle if he hadn’t become Prime Minister.

His single mum raised him to perceive government as nothing other than a source of handouts. He resents the secure families that laid the foundation for Australia’s stability and prosperity, and will do whatever he can to make them a minority. He’s never once had a job in the private sector. And he was granted the leadership of his party not through merit but patience, having spent 23 years waiting for his mediocre rivals to falter or retire.

Could there be a more perfect candidate to lead Australia into the abyss of welfarism and self-loathing to which its bureaucratic class is already steering it?

His ascent through the fetid ranks of the union and Labor movements was as inevitable, and emblematic of our warped times, as Bruce Pascoe becoming an Aboriginal spokesman and Greta Thunberg being crowned world’s most influential environmentalist.

But like Pascoe’s pale skin and Thunberg’s teenage petulance, Albo has a chink in his armour, and he knows it: he isn’t popular. In the election that brought him to power in 2022, his party attracted only 32 per cent of the primary vote, the lowest since - if my reading of history is correct - Adolf Hitler became German Chancellor in 1933.

His fragile grip on power initially relied on a credulous media, a complacent electorate and a cohort of even less competent collaborators who made him look relatively capable, which is either a deliberate strategy or the sad reality of the union thugs, Labor hacks and Aboriginal grifters whom he calls friends.

His veneer of adequacy, however, is quickly obliterated whenever he is called upon to make a statesmanlike response to an adversary with genuine intelligence and achievements, which is what happened on the weekend.

“Australians won’t be intimidated by tech titans,” he said, referring to X owner Elon Musk, who had the audacity to refer to the Australian government, which introduced the Orwellian Misinformation and Disinformation (MAD) Bill to parliament this week, as “fascists”.

Musk’s achievements, incidentally, are not limited to owning a social media platform. His brilliance as an engineer has also enabled him to found companies that make cars and launch rockets. And as coincidence would have it, a passenger aboard one of his space ships was embarking on a historic walk through the vacuum of space 740km above the Earth at exactly the same time Albo was trying to navigate a more impenetrable vacuum closer to home.

“Social media has a social responsibility,” he said with the visible relief of a man who had been practising this line with Shakespearean intensity since being handed it several hours earlier. “If Mr Musk doesn't understand that, that says more about him than it does about my government.”

Which is exactly how Albo likes it. The more that people talk about Musk, the less they say about his government, which can then continue to pursue its nefarious agenda without scrutiny.

He assumes, for example, that punters won’t compare his assurances that the MAD Bill protects children from harmful content with the gender fluidity propaganda that continues to proliferate in the government approved national curriculum.

He claims to speak for ordinary Australians who feel “intimidated” by Musk, but it’s Albo himself who quivers at the prospect of people freely sharing information and ideas. The rest of us are grateful for the freedom to, if nothing else, share videos of the clowns who want to shut us up.

The proposed legislation ties a neat bow around the three partners of the Covid pandemic. It criminalises “misinformation” posted online by ordinary citizens, but not if they are “academics” or producing “professional news”.

The liaison between governments and academics was at first conventional enough, based on a shared interest in the quaint topic of “climate science”; academics stayed in their ivory towers raising scare campaigns while politicians went out and did the hard work of earning taxes to pay for it all.

It was a perfectly routine, symbiotic relationship but by 2019 had become repetitious, and both partners were looking for something to spice things up a bit.

It’s unclear which one caught the Covid virus first, but it is no coincidence that it happened at the same time the “professional news” crew turned up, offering to bend the pair into a more modern ménage à trios.

By combining academics and the mainstream media under the protection of this proposed legislation, Albo is pulling back the bedroom curtain on his new domestic arrangement, revealing what even the least voyeuristic observer has known since 2020 anyway.

So it’s no small irony that the primary purpose of Albo’s MAD legislation is to stop us talking about this insalubrious set-up.

UAP Senator Ralph Babet, in calling for a royal commission into Covid, said the sordid relationships formed during the pandemic would “make a communist dictator blush”.

“We are still none the wiser about what really went on during those Covid years,” he said.

By “we”, Babet means those who weren’t injured by the “vaccines” - who are wiser today than they bargained for when they dutifully rolled up their sleeves - or the people who were killed by them, whose newfound wisdom is of a more metaphysical nature.

Babet was joined by One Nation’s Malcom Roberts and the People First party’s Gerard Rennick in calling for a thorough investigation into how the government, academics and the media were able to dupe the Australian people into participating in a scheme that killed or maimed thousands of them and racked up debts so enormous that their grandchildren will need to pay them off.

For this, they were labelled “sooks” and “conspiracy theorists” by Labor Senator Tim Ayres, who remains blissfully incurious about his party’s entwinement with multinational corporations at the expense of ordinary citizens. Ayres’ opinions are, to Albo’s censorious regime, both authoritative and acceptable.

Yours, however, are not.