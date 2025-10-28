Diwali, the Indian festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness every October, is morphing into an annual celebration of immigrants triumphing over dimwitted Australian politicians, who flock to it in the gormless hope of harvesting a block of easy ethnic votes.

It’s not the only imported festival to triumph in this way. Iftar, for example, which in Muslim countries celebrates the end of the Ramadan period of fasting, in Australia instead marks the end of Western Civilisation dominating our culture, at least according to the politicians who participate in it. And Chinese New Year celebrates a new period of… you get my drift.

It’s been years, perhaps even decades, since Australian politicians collectively abandoned the customary challenge of convincing traditional Australian voters to shift their allegiance from Labor to Liberal, or vice versa, and opted instead to flood the country with people whose votes are more easily obtained by donning strange-looking hats and scarves, pretending to know the moves of some simple folk dance, and throwing money at their schools and “community centres”.

If the shamelessness of all this doesn’t occur to these politicians, then the irony certainly won’t. By appealing to these voter blocks along ethnic lines, they become politicians whose main political strategy has as much to do with politics as prostitution has to do with romance.

Even more ironic is that this all comes under the doctrine of “multiculturalism”, a fundamental policy that was never floated at an election, let alone endorsed by the electorate, but which has thoroughly transformed the country anyway.

It’s now beyond dispute that this transformation has been for the worse, yet our institutions continue to embrace it. The latest example was discussed in Senate Estimates last week, when One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts asked the federal Director of Public Prosecutions, Raelene Sharpe, if people who migrated to Australia from countries where the sexual assault of a child isn’t burdened with the same revulsion that it is here should be granted lighter sentences as a result. Some poor perps are yet to fully grasp our values, and all that sort of thing.

Sharpe replied that, under established common law, yes: “the personal circumstances of an offender are relevant in determining what the appropriate sentence is for every case.”

This is the judiciary declaring, like our politicians do, that Australia’s cultural and moral foundations are no better or worse than those of other countries, and so the punishment for a crime must to some extent reflect their values as well as ours.

This brazenly overlooks the pledge that all immigrants make upon becoming an Australian citizen: “I pledge my loyalty to the Australian people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold.”

Anybody who has made that pledge and then pleads for mitigation in a sentence for having sexually abused a child should not receive a shorter sentence for being confused, but a longer one for being a duplicitous retard.

The people in power who are steering Australia into this cultural-relativism abyss have never bothered to wonder whether there is a causal link between our philosophical/religious heritage and the prosperity that makes our country so attractive to people unlucky enough to be born in one of the world’s many despotic, dysfunctional Third World shitholes.

It’s not rocket science, although rocket science is certainly a consequence of it. Property rights, personal liberty, the rule of law and the motivating power of profit were all either invented or perfected by Christians, especially the British.

But even more pertinent is the elevation of intellectual curiosity, which is the driving force behind absolutely all of our material comforts, from pavlova cakes to Porsche cars. Why is this so?

In The Victory of Reason: How Christianity Led to Freedom, Capitalism and Western Success (2005), American sociologist Rodney Stark points out that unlike all other religions, which are based on either fatalism or an internal form of spirituality, Christianity encourages curiosity and learning because these help one to know God.

“The rise of science was not an extension of classical learning. It was the natural outgrowth of Christian doctrine: nature exists because it was created by God. In order to love and honour God, it is necessary to fully appreciate the wonders of his handiwork. Because God is perfect, his handiwork functions in accord with his immutable principles. By the full use of our God-given powers of reason and observation, it ought to be possible to discover these principles. These were the crucial ideas that explain why science arose in Christian Europe and nowhere else.”

Christianity also leads to more sublime culture and art. The Diwali festivals to which so many politicians flocked last week supposedly celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, although just how the forces of light triumphed, and what that lightness represents, remain vague. Not that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, NSW Premier Chris Minns and his Opposition counterpart whatshisname, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and a plethora of other obsequious MPs care about that. Why trouble oneself with the nuances of good and evil when there’s votes to be had?

Western Civilisation, especially since the emergence of Christianity, offers far more thorough and stimulating insights into morality — from Shakespeare’s plays to Clint Eastwood’s films, not to mention the Stations of the Cross held every Good Friday in every Catholic Church, notable these days for hosting far fewer politicians than Diwali parties.

Australia is a bright and prosperous outpost of Western Civilisation, which can be traced back to Aristotle and Socrates via Jesus, Augustine, Aquinas, da Vinci, Mozart and, for that matter, Barry Humphries. Our heritage is by far the richest of any culture in all of history.

It’s offensive enough that immigrants to this country insist on rejecting it all and adhering to their inferior cultures instead. But you can hardly blame them. Our politicians positively encourage them to do so, mostly because it makes the dark art of politics slightly easier.

But there’s a price to be paid for that sort of bargain, as Doctor Faustus once learned.

Dear reader, if you enjoyed this, please share it as widely as possible, and also consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to my Substack page. Your support helps me create more content in defence of our awesome country and culture.

You can learn more about me here.