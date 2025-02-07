Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Mike Hemingway
Feb 7

Thanks, Fred, for clearly detailing the BS that passes for parliamentary procedure in Australia. Freedom dies in a blaze of mindless and unnecessary crap, and most Australians don’t even notice.

Jillian Stirling
Feb 7

The worst thing is that the opposition supported it in the Senate. Only the lonely group of Babet, Robert’s, Antic, Tyrell and Pocock voted against it! I despair. Is there anyone to vote for!

These laws will be used of course against us not the people who really break those laws.

