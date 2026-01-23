Australians don’t want to live in a society where elderly men marry pre-pubescent girls and gays are thrown off tall buildings, right? That is the case the Liberal opposition is making for supporting the government’s Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026, which passed parliament this week and is now law.

The law enables the government to “deport militant Islamists and well as banning groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir,” said West Australian Liberal MP and former SAS soldier Andrew Hastie.

The problem is that the Labor government has no intention of deporting Muslims or banning Islamic groups. It never has. If it did, it would never win another election. Whatever Labor said about “hate preachers” while ramming this Bill through parliament in record time means nothing. Judge them by their actions. And their actions are to protect their Muslim voter base at all costs, even if that means snipers on the roof of the Sydney Opera House.

It started with Paul Keating, as Treasurer, storming into Immigration Minister Chris Hurford’s office in 1986 and ordering him to change his mind about deporting Taj El-Din al-Hilaly, an Islamic preacher who had recently started calling himself the Grand Mufti of Australia, despite not being a citizen or resident.

Hilaly had arrived from Egypt in 1982 on a tourist visa, which was routinely renewed by the Labor government because doing so curried favour with the rapidly growing Muslim population in certain suburbs of western Sydney, like Lakemba and Blacktown, which is also in Keating’s old electorate, Blaxland.

Hurford wanted to deport Hilaly because he frequently preached hatred for Jews and gays, and promoted the idea, which was still novel at the time, that Islam is somehow superior to Western Civilisation. (Such people never explain why they are so keen to leave Muslim countries and flock to freer, happier societies built by Christians. But I digress.)

Hurford lost the argument with Keating, and resigned from parliament the following year. His replacement as Immigration Minister, Gerry Hand, granted Hilaly permanent residency in 1990. Labor has had a Faustian bargain with Muslim migrants ever since.

Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke (whose electorate of Watson, adjacent to Blaxland, is 25 per cent Muslim) refrained from specifically naming Islam as the cause of Australia’s rapidly unravelling social cohesion even before the attack at Bondi on 14 December, in which 15 people were killed and 40 more injured. And they still haven’t done so. They are terrified, if that’s the right word, of getting offside with the voters in the Muslim ghettos they created. This, to them, is more important than solving the problem.

Critics of the government’s new legislation say the powers are too arbitrary and the threshold for offences too low. It’s not about “legislating to stop hurt feelings, but the mere possibility of hurt feelings”, Adam Creighton wrote in The Australian.

Worse, the new laws have given the Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, almost unlimited power to jail people he deems hateful. Daniel Wild of the Institute of Public Affairs writes:

“The Minister for Home Affairs (currently Tony Burke) can declare a group a hate group if the Minister believes the group is engaged in committing or advocated committing ‘hate crimes’. “There are no effective limits to this power: the Minister only has to believe the group is committing a hate crime. The hate crimes could have been alleged to have occurred before these laws passed, no conviction of a crime is required, and the Minister is not required to observe any requirements of procedural fairness in deciding whether or not the he or she is satisfied a group can be declared a hate group.”

Burke now has the most blatant conflict of interest in Australian political history. He is committed to the Muslims in his electorate and has the power to charge people he feels are expressing opinions that hurt the feelings of Muslims, who are notoriously thin-skinned.

When the Liberals say these laws target Islamic hate preachers, they are merely interpreting the legislation (which doesn’t mention any specific religion or creed) and assuming Burke will act according to that interpretation.

What neither side of politics will admit is that the problem isn’t “hate speech” or even antisemitism. It’s Islam.

And until Australia has a proper debate about Islam, including a thorough cost-benefit analysis of the burgeoning Islamic ghettos in the suburbs of this previously unanimously Christian country, then nothing will be resolved.

Unfortunately, even proposing this is now illegal, not because multiculturalism has been a net benefit for Australia and must therefore be protected at all costs. Multiculturalism has in fact been an unmitigated disaster by most measures of prosperity and social cohesion.

No, discussing the cultural composition of Australia has been made illegal because it is a fundamental part of the political class’s new business model: import people who vote for you and threaten anyone who objects with stiff fines or jail time.

This is what Labor has done, with the help of many members of the Liberal Party. And on Monday, those same politicians will pretend to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the original colony in 1788, a colony whose prosperity and happiness grew in lockstep with the freedoms they have just criminalised.

They are frauds and traitors, all of them.

Happy Australia Day.

