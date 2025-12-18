It’s now almost four days since the terror attack at Bondi, and the message to anybody who might be planning a copycat incident is crystal clear: your barbarism will be met with armed police officers too incompetent or afraid to draw their weapons; and politicians and journalists, who have been ignoring or enabling your religiously-inspired murderous presence in our country, will cover their arses by spouting insipid multicultural platitudes while blaming “hate speech”, gun laws and the “far right” instead.

Ordinary Australians are now realising that their politicians are simply too stupid, and too insulated within secure enclaves, to see how rapidly and irreversibly the country is in decline. We have waited in vain for them to finally admit that masses of unassimilated and often hostile immigrants are intent on replacing (if not killing) the people who built, defended and love this wonderful country.

Since Sunday, though, it’s now obvious that they will never get it. If the murder of 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl, at the nation’s most famous and symbolic location, wasn’t a wake-up call about our perilous state, nothing is.

The most generous interpretation is that the only skills these charlatans possess are political: obfuscating, buck-passing and freeloading. Set adrift in the real world without their political connections, they would struggle to get a job stacking shelves at a supermarket. They know this, and are using their meagre talents to eke out a lucrative career before retiring to a beachside mansion on a fat pension without a care in the world about whatever catastrophic damage they caused along the way.

I didn’t think anybody among this cabal could match the odiousness of the gamma-boy himself, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, but NSW Premier Chris Minns, at whose feet most of the responsibility for the attack on Sunday should fall, is now giving him a red-hot run for his money.

At the hastily organised “multi-faith service” (whatever that is) outside St Mary’s Cathedral yesterday, Rabbi Ben Elton delivered a stinging rebuke to the two guests of honour seated only metres to his right, Minns and Albanese.

“Over the past two years, antisemitism in Australia has run riot,” he said. “It has not been checked. It has not been stopped. Whatever has been done is insufficient.”

Rabbi Elton paused, and the crowd applauded his remarks. Minns, staring gormlessly into the middle distance and obviously thinking about something else, instinctively applauded too. (Albanese at least had the awareness and humility not to.)

You couldn’t make this up if you tried. Minns applauded a man who had just accused him of being indirectly responsible for the deaths of 15 people, including — this can’t be said often enough — a darling 10-year-old girl.

Minns’ response to the rising presence of Islamic antisemitism in NSW over the past two years was designed solely to save his career. Right from the start, he never had even the slightest intention of solving the problem that was tearing the state apart and, most importantly, threatening the lives of his peace-loving, hard-working Jewish constituents.

His police stood impotently by as a gang of thugs overtook the forecourt of another iconic Australian location, the Sydney Opera House, chanting “Gas the Jews” the day after the attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

Not a good look, right? But what to do? Well, that’s easy. Pretend that it didn’t happen. A “forensic investigation” was conducted that found “Gas the Jews” was never chanted. Instead, they were saying “Where’s the Jews?”

Minns used these findings to conveniently redefine the problem to suit his agenda. “Hate speech and racist language have no place in NSW,” he said on 2 February 2024, when the report was released. “If those comments were made about any other group my reaction would be the same.”

Instead of having to address a problem being created by a specific group, Minns could now impose restrictions on everyone. The Crimes Amendment (Inciting Racial Hatred) Bill was rushed through parliament 12 months later, increasing fines and criminalising speech on subjective grounds that the government could easily later use, should it wish, to clamp down on critics of its multicultural agenda. (Albanese has today done likewise.)

The next month, Minns then uttered a statement that will almost certainly go on to define his illiberal, if not tyrannical, rule: “We don’t have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community and have people live in peace.”

If Minns had investigated the thugs protesting at the Opera House, he might have discovered that people strongly resembling both Sajid and Naveed Akram, the gunmen at Bondi, were there. If they were, and their intentions were discovered, 15 people might not have been murdered on Sunday.

There are now some serious questions about the way police responded to this emergency. Erin Molan has interviewed a woman who ran from the gunmen, found two male officers hiding behind a car, tried to grab the gun off one of them so she could do their job for them, and was prevented from doing so (watch from 15:10). “These men, these police officers, they know who I am, and I hope they’re hearing this: you are weak,” she says.

Twenty seconds into the most commonly watched video of the gunmen, a police car drives straight past. This is five minutes before the shooting stopped, which went on for at least nine minutes. So that cop drove past about four minutes after the first person was killed. Why didn’t he stop, pull out his gun and take on the shooters? There are police car sirens blaring through much of that video. But where were the cops? We, as taxpaying citizens, need to know.

At the end of the same video, a cop car pulls up at the foot of the bridge and a female officer emerges having a full-blown panic attack, even though the crisis is now clearly over. Again, we need to know why someone so incapable wound up wearing the uniform.

If these officers were not up to the job on the day, that’s not entirely their fault.

Here’s a shot from Bondi in August 2021, when the purpose of Australian policing was being transformed from keeping the peace to enforcing government ideology and raising taxes by issuing extortionate fines for harmless transgressions. The officer above was telling people enjoying the sunshine at Bondi they had to go home because they might catch a harmless virus. One imagines that if he was at the same location on Sunday evening he wasn’t exercising his duties with quite as much ruthless authority.

In Victoria, police officers arrested a woman for Facebook posts, shot citizens in the back with rubber bullets, and harassed reporter Avi Yemini in his home late at night for reporting on the lockdowns.

It’s highly likely that all the cops who had previously entered the various state forces for the right reasons resigned during those years, and have been replaced by young, inexperienced people who were never told that one day they might need to face exactly the type of crisis the government’s policies were fomenting.

There are exceptions to this: Constables Jack Hibbert and Scott Dyson (who found out only last week that he about to become a father) are now recovering from serious wounds inflicted while they acted with bravery and honour.

Minns was asked on Tuesday if he was satisfied with the police response. “If there is any suggestion that NSW police didn’t live up to their responsibilities to the people of this state, it should be rejected because…”

Allow me to finish that sentence for him: …because to admit that might damage me politically, and I won’t allow that to happen.

Australia has for years luckily avoided the terrorism that is an almost daily occurrence across Europe and elsewhere. Australian politicians have strangely neglected to boast about this. They haven’t strutted the world stage saying our version of multiculturalism is better than everyone else’s because nobody was shooting up or bombing our public events. The reason they haven’t done so is they knew it was only a matter of time before someone did.

They filled ethnic ghettos with new potential terrorists merely for the votes. They watched the hatred foment openly in mosques, knowing people would soon be killed. And they took advantage of the rising tribal antipathy to seize even more illegitimate power over the rest of us while pretending to address the problem.

Australia has never, in its short history, had a group of leaders whose personal ambitions have been more at odds with the nation’s interests. They are no better than the scumbags who pulled the triggers on Sunday.

