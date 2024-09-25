If you want to become a famous musician, it helps if, while you familiarise yourself with your instrument and the machinations of the music industry, you also collaborate with someone whose morbidity or recklessness makes them highly likely to die young from gunshot wounds.

Retelling the sad story of you losing a close friend in such dramatic circumstances is awfully useful to the hapless newspaper, magazine and broadcasting hacks charged with explaining your musical sensitivity and (subsequently deserved) success.

Sprinkle in a few other self-explanatory character-forming elements - broken family, poor school results, an early predilection for narcotics - and the story pretty much writes itself.

There is a chicken-and-egg scenario here. Do dramatic formative years foment a high pop-musical sensibility, or do they just create a mystique that opens doors to the image-conscious industry, which does the rest?

Whichever it is, this much is certain: the modern formula for fame propels ordinary people into extraordinary circumstances for which they are almost always woefully unprepared.

Take, for example, two men who seem poles apart but whose trajectories have been almost identical: Foo Fighters singer/guitarist Dave Grohl and hip-hop mogul/artist Sean Combs.

Both were born in 1969, raised by a single mum, did badly at school etc etc.

Grohl’s friend Kurt Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994, saying in his suicide note that it was “better to burn out than fade away”. Combs’ friend Notorious BIG was blown away in a drive-by shooting in 1997. His first album was called Ready to Die.

Like I said, the rest just writes itself.

The career of both Grohl and Combs grew so large so quickly that neither was able to handle it, despite superficial appearances to the contrary.

Grohl’s tale is the less sordid of the two. He created the novel persona of hard rocker by night, devoted family man by day. Either rock and roll had become so mundane that debauchery was no longer a prerequisite or his fans just shrugged their shoulders and thought sardonically, “Yeah, sure he’s not screwing groupies backstage.”

Turns out the latter was true. Quelle surprise. Now the same media that burnished Grohl’s image on the way up is furnishing his humiliation on the way down.

Grohl himself hinted that it would end this way in a song with the eponymous lyric: “There goes my hero. He’s ordinary.” It’s one of the few prosaic lyrics in all of his music, the poetic meaninglessness of which is an art form in itself.

Grohl went from the pathos of enduring a friend’s suicide to the bathos of being forced to confess fathering a child outside his supposedly solid marriage. For most of the intervening 30 years, he enjoyed the eros of whatever happens in rock stars’ hotel rooms. He may eventually enjoy some sort of kudos for being human, but that’s not what the media wants. He’s ordinary, which to media hacks is more unforgivable than, well, pedophilia, which is where Combs and the rest of the music industry come in.

For all his sins, at least Grohl didn’t take Justin Bieber to a sex party at the age of 15, which is what Combs did in 2009, the year after his own protege and friend Usher became Bieber’s manager. “Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose,” Combs said at the time. “But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.”

We now know that the “dream” was one of Combs’s notorious “freak-offs”, which were to ordinary social gatherings what Israeli-modified pagers are to group chats.

Was it also Combs’s dream to have his way with a 15-year-old boy? We might assume video recordings exist that will answer that question, but if those tapes also feature senior Democrat politicians then we are as likely to see them as Combs, now locked up and awaiting trial for a variety of crimes including sex trafficking, is of surviving his imminent suicide attempt alone in his cell.

There is good reason to conclude that the Obamas were up to their necks in this. In the early 2010s, SNL did a skit in which actors representing Barrack, who was President at the time, and Bieber engaged in a long, gay kiss. The joke was obscure then but it’s not now. Other celebrities are busy distancing themselves from Combs and deleting what they can of their association on media platforms.

Funny or tragic? “Barack Obama” kisses “Justin Bieber” on SNL.

If anybody is relieved that all this is finally coming out, it’s Bill Clinton. By comparison, his relationship with Monica Lewinsky is quaintly romantic. Such is the benefit of being a “progressive” politician - no matter how abhorrent your proclivities are when you commit them, it won’t be long before a successor comes along and makes them seem relatively harmless.

There is nothing shocking about yet another doyen of the entertainment industry being caught organising child sex parties and Satanic rituals. It’s not as if the industry makes any secret of it. The only real ambiguity is whether Combs descended into this sordid world of his own volition, naively thinking he could get away with it forever, or he was acting under instructions to entrap powerful politicians and moguls for the manipulation of a secret global cabal.

The truth of this will probably be debated for years. But what continues to elude scrutiny is the media’s role in all this. The cycle of celebrity rise and fall is now so predictable that not even hacks, most of whom live sheltered lives inside their newsroom cubicles, can plead gullibility.

There is no denying, either, that every stage of the story sells newspapers and generates billions of clicks.

Should Combs be found in his cell with a bedsheet around his neck, the more plausible alleged suicide will be of the media, not Combs.

Media bosses have known for years that some of the creative visionaries portrayed in their publications were in fact pedophiles and deviants unworthy of respect, let alone admiration, but persisted anyway because it was a profitable formula, based on the assumption that their readers’ lives were so dreary that they sought cheap vicarious thrills from fantasy.

It’s not until the truth becomes undeniable that the media reluctantly lifts the veil from the illusion.

No wonder our many modern-day geopolitical opponents - China, Russia and most of the Islamic world - think they have the moral high ground over us. One look at our supposedly popular heroes, and you’d have to concede they might be right.

The caveat is that most of us never fell for the rubbish behind “celebrity profiles” and titillating gossip in the first place. You don’t have to know much about his music or the company he keeps to see that Combs is about as nice or enviable as Jimmy Saville, Harvey Weinstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

But the media pretended otherwise, and will continue to do so, if only out of habit. Which is yet another reason why the whole industry is in a death spiral.