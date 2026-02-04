Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert street's avatar
Robert street
12h

Thank you Fred. I like Pauline. Maybe, as i think Pauline makes clear, it is that it is Islam that is causing the problems we have. Problems which every country in the world that has a muslim population has, without exception. Non integration, violence, victimisation mentality and a morally corrupt message for a lifestyle example. I suggest it is islam that has ruined multicultural sentiment. Thank you for your article.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fred Pawle
Anthony Reid's avatar
Anthony Reid
16h

Great article! A quintessentially Australian piece of investigative journalism,

Reply
Share
8 replies by Fred Pawle and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture