If you are a politician who, for whatever reason, wants to destroy the nation you govern, follow these four simple but effective policies:

Invite in masses of incompatible immigrants. This works on many levels, the most important of which is to undermine the social cohesion necessary for the nation to fight back against your overall plan. People from different cultures are naturally suspicious of each other, so they are hardly going to join arms in an uprising, even if their collective prosperity is under threat.

It is astonishing how easy it is to flood a country with incompatible immigrants in this age of “multiculturalism”. The eventual effect is not dissimilar to that of an invading army, but requires much less planning, which, to be honest, modern politicians aren’t very good at anyway. Instead of having to find and assemble tens of thousands of trained soldiers and equip them with weapons, ammunition and transport, all you need to do is open the door to Third World peasants who are so poor that even the grimmest parts of a developed nation will seem to them like paradise.

Such people have a minimal work ethic, if they have one at all, which will ensure they form their own ethnic ghettos and crime gangs. Throw in some free housing, welfare and visas for extended families and, hey presto, you have thoroughly destroyed entire neighbourhoods without even having to leave your own gated community.

This happens without the normal population even knowing about it, at least during the early stages. By the time they do eventually figure out what’s happening, the foreign ghettos are so well established that the process is impossible to reverse. This causes most ordinary people to feel disenchantment (a good thing), and clever, rich people to flee to other countries (even better). With one shrewd move, you have got the populace where you want them: compliant. Speaking of which…

Maximise control over communications. Totalitarian states have it easy. They are able to create a state-funded media monolith with multiple channels that can be relied upon to churn out equal measures of fear and leftist dogma. Like Third World peasants eager to accept free housing in a foreign land, journalists willing to expound predictions of catastrophe and pseudo-intellectual government-approved technocratic remedies are ridiculously easy to find. Such state-funded media organisations are usually plausible only in authoritarian states. If your country is lucky to have one, however, nurture it by funding it extravagantly and flattering its vainest employees because, minor differences aside, their objectives are in lockstep with yours.

A nominally free country will also have a corporate media. But these too are hardly impenetrable citadels of liberalism. The key is in the first word of their name: corporate. They spout platitudes about free speech, but only as long as this doesn’t compromise their all-important bottom line.

As your plan to shrink and destroy the nation progresses, the advertising revenue available to these media companies will also contract, making them more and more vulnerable to your manipulation. Offer them lucrative government-funded advertising deals in return for favourable propaganda and watch them abandon their precious “free speech” faster than Al Gore can fire up the Lear jet to attend a climate-change conference in the Bahamas.

The only other journalists you will encounter these days are independent outsiders posting to Substack or their own websites. Ignore them. Nobody reads their crap anyway.

Finally, to ensure debate among the plebs doesn’t get out of control, make it illegal for them to discuss what sort of society they would prefer to live in. Camouflage it as protection against “hate speech” and nobody will notice.

‘Educate’ the masses. If you really want to destroy the country, as you know you do, it is essential that you inculcate the citizenry with two crippling psychological burdens: the belief that their history is genocidal, and that their future is hopelessly catastrophic. If these two are ingrained deeply enough from an early age, your citizens will become resistant to even the most reasonable and factual contrary arguments, ensuring they will never know true intellectual freedom. Because after all, intellectually free people are dangerously bold, innovative, optimistic and, worse, happy.

Borrow and spend. This is the easiest policy of all. You’re in control of an entire economy — who wouldn’t lend you money? And which of your compliant/disenchanted citizens is going to object if some of the money you borrow trickles down to them in the form of welfare, subsidised power bills, bread and circuses? If the loans become due, simply take out other loans to pay them off! One day, of course, the repayments will become unserviceable. Unfortunately, this is inevitable. The trick is to make sure that by then you are well into a wealthy retirement, preferably in a country that won’t be affected by the fallout. More naive people might see this as cynical, but it’s not. As the godfather of fiscal stimulation, Maynard Keynes, once said, “In the long run, we’re all dead.” So what difference does anything you do make, really?

Finally, test whether you have the settings right. In collaboration with your counterparts from other countries, concoct a worldwide crisis that can only be addressed with draconian measures disguised as a protective co-ordinated global response. Throw in some compulsory, potentially harmful medical procedures if you really want to push your luck. If there is no uprising, congratulations, you’ve almost destroyed the country!

What could possibly stop you now?

