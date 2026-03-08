Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
8h

Their ABC is Ill-Prepared for everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fred Pawle
Deb's avatar
Deb
9h

SPOT ON again Fred! I can’t believe how much our country has fallen in 50 years. It’s not going to get any better if we keep letting people that follow Islam into our country either…..

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture