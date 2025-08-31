Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
16h

Joe Hildebrand revealed himself to be a prize fuckwit during Covid. He metaphorically runs with the horses and hunts with the hounds. Absolutely no moral compass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Deb's avatar
Deb
16h

Great reading Fred. Wish we could have been there, we watched a live stream so we could see what really happened. Very disappointed with the crap Paul Murray came out with during the week, he’s certainly lost a couple of long time watchers of his show. As for the rest of them, they all need to get their heads out of the sand and start listening to the majority of people in this country who are totally fed up with no one listening to us!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture