Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi is communicating with sleeper cells of dissidents in Iran who are ready to “rise up again” when the moment arises, and take Iran back from the “evil, depraved regime that has held us hostage for 47 years”.

Speaking to a loud, capacity audience of mostly exiled Iranians at the CPAC conference in Dallas, Texas, Prince Reza said millions of Iranians at home and abroad had called on him to lead the transition to democracy once the regime has been toppled.

He accepted the role, he said, to rapturous applause.

His description of new Iran was also received with cheers, hugs and chants of “Thank you Trump”.

The Iranians have dominated CPAC. They account for almost half of the public attendees, and groups of them have gathered constantly in the corridors outside the event to chant loudly about their love of Iran and the Crown Prince, and wave their flags about, which outnumber the Stars and Stripes.

Their presence is a useful boost for President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to speak at the event this year.

Hawkish messages from previous speakers that taking on Iran was long overdue have been understandably popular among this gun-toting MAGA crowd. But even here there is a feeling that Trump needs to finish the job quickly.

In lieu of Trump himself firing up the crowd at this crucial moment of his second term as President, the exuberance and gratitude of the Iranians got the message across in the CPAC broadcast, even if it all felt a little odd inside the event.