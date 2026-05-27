Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffery Hill's avatar
Jeffery Hill
1d

Freddo is your cat a left leaning pink haired version that is a tomcat but identifies as a female cat? If so its in with a chance 🤣

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fred Pawle
Debbie Dunstan's avatar
Debbie Dunstan
1d

Love it 🥰Sophie would do a much better job than the clowns that work there. Save the country a lot of money too. Would she be able to manage being the Governor General as well she might be out to get some much needed action happening with Albo and his cronies too.

Sophie’s so gorgeous. ❤️

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture