Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
10h

That is an excellent article. Well worth the read. Thank you Fred

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dan's avatar
dan
10h

At least Albo is consistent - as in consistently obsequious and toadying. Reminded me of Leak's cartoon from last June when Albo got similarly played by the Chinese https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php/?story_fbid=430164799913708&id=100087605745792

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture