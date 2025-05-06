It takes tenacity, wisdom, a broad knowledge of history and a dazzling literary style to become a highly paid political commentator in a widely read and authoritative publication.

So it is with all due respect for the practitioners of that fine occupation that I say — again, with all the respect I can muster — there is a curious analogy to be made between leftist commentators crowing about Labor’s win on the weekend and a bunch of unemployed cultural studies graduates sitting around a grimy share house smoking dope.

Obviously the graduates, being young and high, spend a bit more time outdoors but the rest of the analogy is conspicuously accurate.

Both groups are attracted to the temporary rush from their chosen drug but are deliberately oblivious to the downside, which is as undeniable as the poster of Ganesha — the elephant in the room, if you will — on the wall of the share house.

In the case of the pot heads, reality will eventually strike when their habit becomes an addiction and their parents write them out of the family estate, leaving it all to the boring sibling who learned a trade and has now paid off half a four-bedroom McMansion, in which he has a few kids of his own. When that happens they will finally admit to themselves that they knew all along this outcome was inevitable.

Leftist political commentators, for all their other blindingly bright insights, are in similar denial. Amid all the gleeful commentary about the Labor win is the same joyous observation about the voting tendencies of certain demographics, summarised here by their doyen, Troy Bramston of The Australian, describing the unpopularity of Peter Dutton’s Coalition: “The rejection from women, migrants, young families and students was epic.”

Epic indeed.

Let’s take the last two of these demographics first. Both voted for Labor because they were among the biggest beneficiaries of the largesse Labor blithely promised during the campaign — endless help with medical costs, housing and childcare for the families; a massive cancellation of debt for the students.

And who will pay for all that? Labor never got round to telling us that during the campaign. Neither did Bramston, for that matter. But we know the answer: we taxpayers will. Curiously, that includes Bramston, but that’s a psychoanalytical rabbit hole for another day.

The political astuteness of those two demographics, however, are the least of the leftist commentators’ delusions.

Migration is now a permanent and dominant factor — you could say the dominant factor — in Australian politics. Its influence in this election was toxic, and after this election will only get worse.

To take one symbolic example: in March, federal Labor MP Tony Burke was attending prayers at Lakemba Mosque, one of the biggest in Australia, which is within his electorate of Watson in the western suburbs of Sydney. When Federal Police were sent a copy of a message circulating on WhatsApp that urged angry Muslims to rush to the mosque and “show them they are not welcome”, Burke was quickly whisked away.

It’s impossible to overstate this. A member of federal parliament had to flee from a place of worship in his own electorate because he “was not welcome”, and feared for his safety. If that doesn’t signify a dramatic turning point in our history to you, try this: Tony Burke is the Minister for Home Affairs. His job is to ensure Australia remains safe from terrorists. Turns out he can’t even keep himself safe from them.

To cap it all off, I stood next to Burke briefly, and interviewed him, outside a polling booth in Bankstown, also in his electorate, last week and saw him do this:

In case you didn’t know, “Assalamu alaykum” is Arabic for “peace be upon you”. Since when did an Australian politician need to speak to a constituent in a foreign language? And when did Australians, who live in one of the most peaceful nations in history, start wishing “peace” on each other anyway?

(For more from my visit to Bankstown’s multicultural dystopia, including a chat with Labor’s ideal voter — an Asian man who barely speaks English and hates Labor but won’t vote for any other party — click here).

It’s clear Labor’s immigration strategy has been to import low-skilled constituents who are dumb and nihilistic enough to fall for its election bribes and obsequious ethnic pandering. And it’s working an absolute treat.

As failed Libertarian candidate Craig Kelly said on X on Sunday morning: at the next election, 1.4 million of the people that Albanese imported into Australia in his first term will be eligible for citizenship and voting rights. Kelly calculated a net gain from that for Labor of at least half a million votes. Albanese “may as well declare himself Emperor for life,” Kelly said.

There are two remaining factors about this election that excite the leftist commentators. The “women” issue, as mentioned by Bramston, is currently defined by such things as the “gender pay gap” (which doesn’t even exist); government-subsidised care for the poor, neglected children of working mothers; and the anachronistic naivety of the Liberal Party for not ensuring half its candidates are female.

The protagonists of this narrative mistakenly think the zeitgeist is forever. You don’t need to be old-fashioned to see that many of the women who spend too long pursuing a career suffer enormously later in life for having forgone the joys of motherhood.

The defenders of the current arrangement think it’s naive to oppose the working ambitions of women, but it’s even more naive to think that the role of a loving mother in a tight and strong family unit can’t make a comeback. It won’t under Albanese, obviously, but that just creates an opportunity for a bold opponent.

And finally, even Bramston’s ilk knows that Net Zero is suicidal. The facts are undeniable: carbon-dioxide is 0.042 per cent of the atmosphere. Of that, maybe a third is the result of human activity. And of that, only 1.2 per cent is from Australia.

Voting for Labor, which will pursue Net Zero with renewed vigour during this term of government, is like voting to give all fish free bicycles, to borrow a metaphor that even feminists will understand.

All the people cheering Labor’s win might be stupid, but they are smart enough to se the writing on the wall. Labor’s profligacy will cost them personally. Labor’s immigration policy will destroy what’s left of Australian culture. Labor’s support to take mothers away from their children will destroy the family, the greatest building block of any society. And Labor’s Net Zero will destroy what’s left of our ability to stay warm in winter, cool in summer and develop industries that we need.

Again, with all due respect, Labor’s cheer squad in the media are nothing but a bunch of deluded losers who would be more productively occupied sitting around a share house getting stoned.