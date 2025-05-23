If politicians, scientists and the media are correct, climate change is an existential threat necessitating drastic and expensive measures to prevent our children and grandchildren inheriting a miserable world of storms, drought, famine, pestilence, war and anarchy.

But there is another explanation: that climate change is a fake crisis being used by cartoon-like villains whose goal is to seize power and transfer wealth from poor people to themselves.

Intelligent people instinctively know which of these analyses is correct. These are the people who were instinctively right about Covid, the vaccines and transgenderism. And if I’m not mistaken, they will soon also be vindicated on the theory that Hillary Clinton not only ordered the hit on Jeffrey Epstein but did it herself with her own cold hands.

But for those whose instincts are less resolute, let’s dive a little deeper into this pervasive pessimism and see what it’s really about.

The first recorded example of climate catastrophism is from Mesopotamia 4000 years ago, when The Epic of Gilgamesh told of the gods being displeased with humans and wiping all but a handful of them out in a flood. You might recall reading a similar story about Noah in the Bible’s Old Testament, and another about an even more cataclysmic end of the world in the New Testament’s Book of Revelation.

These stories of divine retribution have survived for millennia because their standard moral framework appeals immediately to anybody with a conscience who is grappling with the mystery of free will in an imperfect world, which is most of us.

But recently the story has needed to adapt slightly. Ours is a supposedly post-religious world, where there is no divinity to impart divine retribution. So who imparts it, and how? Enter, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

You will be punished!

Carney’s not alone, of course. In 2023, for example, the UK passed the Energy Bill, granting the government powers to fine property owners up to £15,000 or imprison them for up to one year for failing to meet net-zero energy targets. There are countless other examples of politicians harshly enforcing climate dogma.

Curiously, these policies all promise to “address climate change” or “achieve Net Zero” but never promise to actually change the weather, which should be the objective. That’s because this is about power, not results.

Jordan Peterson defined it well in The Telegraph yesterday. These people who “are willing or even eager to use force and compulsion to control others and advance their own narrowly self-centred personal agendas (electoral success; public acclaim; narcissistic self-aggrandisement) can point to the hypothetical ‘fact’ of impending climate apocalypse to justify the imposition of any and all economic, political, financial and personal restrictions in the name of saving the planet.”

Peterson is correct. These people can impose any and all restrictions they please because they have Godlike moral authority. You can detect this divine power — some might see it as arrogance — in the messianic demeanour of politicians like Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen and new Environment Minister Murray Watt, who are both resolute about their moral obligation to save the planet, and ruthless with anybody who dares to get in their way.

As long as they’re not Chinese, that is. Bowen and Watt are members of a government that would have gone bankrupt years ago if it hadn’t creamed off billions of dollars in revenue from planet-destroying coal exported to China.

But even this fits, however clumsily, into their moral world view. To them, coal only changes the weather when white people burn it. That’s why we Australians must be forced to use solar panels and windmills while China can fire up as much coal, most of it from Australia, as it likes. And it does, going through 4.7 billion tonnes of the stuff every year. None of that has any effect on the climate, as far as our government is concerned. One and half billion Chinese peasants could never have as much influence on the world as 27 million mostly white Aussie heroes do.

Which brings me to the other theory, that the proponents of climate change and Net Zero are using a wholly manufactured fear to seize power and line their own pockets.

The evidence speaks for itself. The Net Zero zealots are in power, they are enriching themselves handsomely through subsidies and kickbacks, and yet not one of their predictions of Armageddon has ever come even close to being true.

Our children and grandchildren won’t thank us for saving the planet — we’re not — but they will think we were hopeless wimps for sitting back and letting these Net Zero grifters destroy our prosperity instead.