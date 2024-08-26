Love isn’t Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s strong point. We shouldn’t know this but we do because he weirdly keeps banging on about it like a blue-haired feminist who won’t stop talking about her abortions.

News Corp tabloids published an “intimate” interview with Albo, conducted by journalist Michael Madigan over steak and chips at the casino in Townsville, on the weekend.

What might have been an opportunity for the Prime Minister to reassure us that, as our social fabric frays beyond repair and indomitable forces hurtle us towards World War Three, a man with calm emotions and rationality is manning the wheelhouse was instead a story in which Albo recollected - not for the first time - that his divorce from fellow Labor MP Carmel Tebbutt in 2019 after 19 years of marriage came as a “shock”.

It’s one thing for Albo to keep trotting out this anecdote - along with the story about being raised, if I remember correctly, by a single Aboriginal mum in a humpy out the back of Bourke - every time his minders let him loose on some poor handpicked sponge cake of a journalist to spout distractions from the worsening crisis, but what it reveals about his character is another thing entirely.

As any divorcee will tell you, the termination of all but the most heinous marriages can and should be blamed equally on both partners. If, like Albo, you are uncouth enough to talk about it in public, then the least you can do is have the humanity and humility to admit you were partly at fault.

But Albo can’t even do that. The way he remembers it, he was happily cruising along being a good husband when - boom! - his wife decided to spoil everything. Not his fault, he was just unlucky in love. Or, to put it in a medley of the cheesiest songs from his favourite musical era, the 1980s: Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You, Carmel, but If You Don’t Know Me By Now, well, What’s Love Got To Do With It?

This wouldn’t matter to anyone if Albo (1) strangely didn’t want to keep reminding us of it; (2) he wasn’t also running the country; and (3) this wasn’t a disturbingly accurate reflection of his relation with us, the electorate.

What he lacks in chivalry towards the woman with whom he once shared a bed and still shares a son he also lacks in emotional or even intellectual connection with the people whose votes he once sought and now supposedly leads.

He knows we want cheap energy, better opportunities for Aborigines, fewer migrants, more houses and less inflation. Instead, he is giving us the most suicidal energy transformation in our history; trapping indigenous people in hellish remote “communities”; increasing migrants from non-English-speaking nations (including ones where terrorism and hatred of the West are the only local industries); making housing unaffordable; and spending money on useless vote-buying programs that only push up the price of groceries.

But, like the end of his first marriage, it’s not his fault when things go wrong.

Candid revelations about his failures in love aside, there is one insight that Albo once made into his own character that actually does resonate and reveal his inner character. It’s this, uttered when he was talking about a Labor leadership spill in 2012: “I, ah, I like fighting Tories. That’s what I do. That’s what I do.”

Replace “Tories” with “conservative”, then replace “conservative” with what that really means: “people who want to retain everything that is decent about Australia, which is most of it, and improve the bits that aren’t.”

By “decent”, I mean a nation that rewards effort, respects individuality, has a strong cultural foundation, rejects meddling governments and will fight for its freedom if necessary. Albo is as focused on these positive ideas as he was on keeping his first wife happy back in the day.

Albo’s greatest Labor predecessor, Bob Hawke, boasted of having a “love affair with the Australian people”. Albo is more like a lazy husband, lying around watching the Rabbitohs, planning his next holiday overseas and telling his missus to hurry up and bring his dinner.

To most of us, a divorce can’t come quickly enough.