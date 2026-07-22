Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
5d

During the reign of Dictator Dan, I did a lot of riding and used to hear non stop advertisements on commercial radio spruiking the Big Build - the railroad to nowhere with a zillion CFMEU salaries and entitlements to be paid - give or take - but mostly take

Reply
Share
3 replies
Rupert Degas's avatar
Rupert Degas
5d

Bloody criminal cartel - the lot of them!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Fred Pawle and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture