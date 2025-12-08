Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Rankin's avatar
Geoff Rankin
4h

This new law is never about “protecting children”. It is, and always has been, about control of the populace, with the slippery slope of digital identification being the final nail in the coffin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
4h

It's been a frighteningly well organised and deliberate destruction of our country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture