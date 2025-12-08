Forget Muslim immigrants surrounding churches and terrorising people at Christmas markets, which they are doing across Europe and will start doing in Australia soon enough.

Forget also that China is stockpiling food, arms and rare earths as if it has inside knowledge that some sort of major kinetic conflict is about to begin. No such international conflict has broken out yet, so until one does we’ve got more important things to worry about.

Forget even that the leaders of the conservative movement in the West, which should be defending what’s left of our Civilisation, are distracted by whether Tucker Carlson should have interviewed Nick Fuentes, or whether there’s enough blonde women in leadership roles in the Liberal Party of Australia.

All these battles, daunting though they are, pale in comparison to the war we are already in — against our own government.

When John Curtin declared war on Japan on this day 84 years ago, it was mostly in response to the bombing of Pearl Harbour, Singapore, Nauru and Malaya the previous day. But it was also in response to an existential threat to our freedoms and cultural character.

“Australia, therefore, being a nation that believes in a way of life which has freedom and liberty as its cornerstones, goes to the battle stations in defence of the free way of living,” he said in his radio speech to the nation.

“Our course is clear, our cause is just… We Australians have imperishable traditions. We shall maintain them. We shall vindicate them. We shall hold this country and keep it as a citadel for the British-speaking race and as a place where civilisation will persist.”

The civilisation that bravely and victoriously persisted against the guns, tanks, battleships and fighter planes of the Imperial Japanese forces is today wilting before the more formidable forces of social media companies and the frightening (but highly unlikely) prospect that the planet will be a degree or two warmer in 2040.

The “freedom and liberty” Curtin cited as needing to be defended against the encroaching Japs are now being dismantled from within the very Parliament in which he rallied the populace in our darkest days.

Even darker days than those will soon be upon us, thanks mostly to Curtin’s petulant, incompetent successor, Anthony Albanese.

On Wednesday, Australians will wake to the type of censorship laws that wouldn’t even be contemplated in times of military war: anybody wishing to use certain carrier services to exchange ideas will first need to register themselves using some form of ID. It’s the sort of government overreach that we once could never imagine being imposed here, which in the decades after World War II fuelled our contempt for the tyrannical Soviet Union. But here it is being rammed through our own “democratic” parliament and imposed without so much as an embarrassed blush.

Should the citizenry obediently comply with this diabolical idea, you can bet the next restriction on free speech will emerge faster than Omicron replaced Delta during the most insane days of Covid.

This new law is being imposed under the guise of “protecting children”, but that is about as convincing as Albanese’s recent marriage. The government’s new censorship laws will in fact drive kids towards the most dangerous sites on the internet, not away from them. Besides, if the government really cared for children, it wouldn’t be ignoring the fact that doctors unnecessarily chop off confused kids’ genitals and teachers have authority to trans kids while keeping parents in the dark.

The real purpose of the law confirms the age-old aphorism, that the first casualty of war is the truth. It establishes the beginning of control over debate, after which more freedoms can then be compromised.

We know where this is heading because Britain and Europe are already there. In Britain, up to 30 people a day are being locked up for saying offensive things on social media. From there it’s just a short hop to cancelling elections and kicking military cadets out of their barracks to make way for illegal immigrants.

Back in Curtin’s days, people who entered a country illegally were called invaders. Now they’re called worthy recipients of taxpayer-funded largesse, and anyone who criticises that can expect a knock on the door at midnight from the Thought Police.

Curtin’s dramatic radio broadcast on this day all those years ago was delivered to an entirely different country. It was 89 per cent Christian then; now it’s only 44 per cent. Ninety per cent of Australians were born here; now it’s 69 per cent. The median age was 29; now it’s 38.

Curtin could implore his listeners to man the “battle stations in defence of the free way of living” and urge them to make sacrifices in the fight against a common enemy because our culture, in those un-vibrant pre-multicultural days, was stodgily homogenous. Everyone could be asked to do their bit because everyone felt they would share in the outcome.

Can you imagine Albo doing the same now? He’d need to have it translated into half a dozen languages for a start, which might detract from the message somewhat. Even the dwindling proportion of us who speak the same language as him have trouble understanding his slurring attempts at multisyllabic words, and are not inclined anyway to give him much credence after he’s dragged us through the most corrupt and incompetent government in our lifetime.

This project to redefine Australia has been slowly implemented by successive governments over the past 30 years or so, and turbocharged by the current administration, as if there is now some sort of rush to finish the job.

They’ve done to Australia what Japanese Emperor Hirohito could have imagined only in his wildest dreams.

